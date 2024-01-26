Best Charge Barbarian build in Diablo 4

The Barbarian is an incredible class for jumping into the action, with the Charge Barbarian build only empowering this facet of the class more. With the correct items and skills, you can turn your Charge ability into your most powerful tool.

Recommended Videos

Barbarians are among the best classes in Diablo 4, providing a relaxed leveling experience while still dealing impressive end game damage. The Charge build does not solely rely on your Charge ability as the name may imply, but it does turn this engagement tool into a much stronger skill.

If you are trying to test out the Charge Barbarian build or trying to empower it with better gear, here’s what you need to know.

Charge Barbarian best items in Diablo 4

The Barbarian is a tanky melee damage source, able to make an entrance with the Charge skill | Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Harlquin Crest

Tibault’s Will

Aspect of Disobedience

Iron Blood Aspect

Aspect of Ancestral Charge

Brawler’s Aspect

Veteran Brawler’s Aspect

Earthstriker’s Apsect

Aspect of Echoing Fury

In Diablo 4 season three the Aspect of Ancestral Charge is the impost important part of the build by far. This Unique not only empowers you actual Charge ability, but also provides three Ancients as partial summons that charge with you for additional damage.

Though Charge is an essential part of this build, Whirlwind is another skill that you need to upgrade primarily through Aspects. Grasping Whirlwind not only enhances your physical damage, but also draws in nearby enemies. This sets up for an even more devastating Charge.

Charge Barbarian best skills in Diablo 4

Lunging Strike

Whirlwind

Charge

Rally

Challenging Shout

War Cry

Iron Maelstrom

Your core rotation will be to gain initial Fury by popping your Rally Cry and use your Whirlwind to gather enemies through the Grasping Whirlwind Aspect. Use your Iron Maelstrom ability and then Charge with maximum Fury with your Ancients for the best possible one-shot possibility.

Throughout all encounters, you should look to always build your Fury and pull in the most amount of enemies possible. Whenever your bar is maxed out, then you can unleash this devastating charge.

Given how powerful the class is expected to be at the start of Season of the Construct, there are plenty of viable Barbarian builds, but the Charge Barbarian is my personal favorite for the melee class.