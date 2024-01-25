Category:
How to get the Aspect of Ancestral Charge in Diablo 4

Unlock this Barbarian Aspect.
Blaine Polhamus
Published: Jan 25, 2024 01:20 pm
A Barbarian class character in Diablo 4.
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Barbarian is among the best melee damage dealers in Diablo 4, only further empowered by Legendary items. The Aspect of Ancestral Charge is an incredible powerful Aspect that any high level Barbarian should consider equipping.

Aspects are additional stat increases that you can add onto already powerful pieces of armor, increasing stats while sometimes also providing a unique effect. The Aspect of Ancestral Charge is not only an Aspect that plays into the Barbarian classes’ offensive nature, but also acts as a summon.

If you are trying to find the Aspect of Ancestral Charge in Diablo 4, or are trying to learn more about the item itself, here’s what you need to know.

How to find the Aspect of Ancestral Charge in Diablo 4

Image of Barbarian class in Diablo 4.
You will need to farm potential sources of Legendary loot to acquire this Barbarian exclusive Aspect | Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Unfortunately, the only way to get the Aspect of Ancestral Charge in Diablo 4 entirely depends on chance. This Aspect can occasionally appear on a random Legendary item drop. If you come across this Aspect, you can then extract it and place it on your desired gear piece.

Though reliant on factors outside your control, I recommend that you farm World Events such as Helltides, World Bosses, and dungeons for Legendary drops. Though no mob is guaranteed to drop the Aspect in these instances, these are areas with a much higher concentration of enemies, bosses, and chests, all which could drop Legendary gear.

Once you have the Legendary with the Aspect of Ancestral Charge attached, take it to The Occultist to extract the Aspect for a small cost. Note that this will destroy the original piece of gear which the Aspect was on, but it is well worth it to add this incredible Aspect to your build.

What is the Aspect of Ancestral Charge in Diablo 4?

The Aspect of Ancestral Charge in Diablo 4 is an Aspect that can appear on any piece of Legendary loot. It is an offensive Aspect that can only be used by Barbarians, but can be placed on the following items: Amulets, One-Handed Weapons, Two-Handed Weapons, Gloves, and Rings.

This Aspect provides a unique effect, calling forth four Ancients that cast Charge alongside you. These partial summons deal 20-30 percent normal damage. If you are a Barbarian that likes to rush headstrong into the action, then this is a great tool to make your initial impact even more devastating.

Blaine Polhamus
Staff Writer for Dot Esports. Avid gamer for two decades and gaming writer for three years. I'm a lover of anything Souls-like since 2011. I cover everything from single-player RPGs to MMOs.