All Malignant Rings in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 Season of Blood is bringing back Malignant Powers from the first season through new Malignant Rings. Blizzard will officially add these unique rings on Nov. 7, 2023, but it has given a preview of the upcoming items.

Malignant Rings are class-specific and give unique effects that can influence the build and playstyle of the five current classes. To obtain these Malignant Rings, you need to defeat the Echo of Varshan end-game boss. If you want to see the benefits before you take on this task, here’s everything that you need to know.

All Diablo 4 Malignant Rings

Every class in Diablo 4 contains its own unique Malignant Ring. E quipping a Malignant Ring gives an ability first accessible in Diablo 4 season one, Season of the Malignant. You can only get your ring by eliminating the Echo of Varshan. In order to summon the Echo of Varshan, you must first collect all the Malignant Body Parts and then summon the boss in the Malignant Burrow.