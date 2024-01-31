Best Barbarian leveling build in Diablo 4 season three

Barbarians are the most physically imposing class in Diablo 4 and likely to be among the best damage dealers in season three. Before starting your seasonal Barbarian, you might want to know which build is best for leveling in Season of the Construct.

Recommended Videos

Despite being seemingly limited to melee combat, the Barbarian has no shortage of build options in Diablo 4. Many of the class’ best builds come closer to the end game, with the most optimal leveling build being quite different.

If you are trying to find the best leveling build for Barbarians in Diablo 4 season three, here is what we recommend.

Best Barbarian leveling build for Diablo 4 Season of the Construct

Barbarians are stronger than ever in Season three. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best leveling build in Diablo 4 for the Barbarian class is the Rend build. The Rend build is an incredible popular hack-and-slash style of combat that allows you to mow through large groups of enemies with ease. If you like the traditional dungeon-crawling experience, this build is for you.

Below are all the abilities that you should take as you level to complete the Rend build:

Basic Skill – Lunging Strike Enhanced Lunging Strike

Core Skill – Rend Enhanced Rend Furious Rend

Defensive Skill – Rallying Cry Enhanced Rallying Cry Tactical Rallying Cry

Brawling Skill – War Cry Enhanced War Cry Power War Cry

Weapon Mastery – Death Blow Enhanced Death Blow Fighter’s Death Blow

Ultimate Skill – Call of the Ancients Prime Wrath of the Berserker Supreme Wrath of the Berserker



After reaching max level and getting to end game content, I recommend switching to other prevalent Barbarian builds. My personal favorite is the Charge Barbarian, which appears to be a particularly powerful end game build for Season of the Construct.

Barbarian Rend Build Rotation in Diablo 4

The goal of the Rend build is to continuously build Fury while simultaneously dealing massive damage. While Rallying Cry and War Cry will generate Fury and resist any CC effects, Rend will be your primary damage-dealing ability. Follow the rotation below for the best results:

Use Wrath of the Berserker to start off the encounter.

Keep up Rallying Cry to generate Fury.

Berserk and trigger your Death Blow.

Once your Fury is maxed out, use Rend.

With this rotation, your Barbarian will be a self-propelled engine of Fury unleashed onto your demonic enemies.