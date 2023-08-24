Best Aspects for Barbarians in Diablo 4

When building your Barbarian in Diablo 4, there are various factors you need to consider, from the right skills to your Paragon Board and Legendary Aspects. These Aspects are a great way to gain the ability to enhance your build and preferred playstyle.

With that in mind, there are a few Legendary Aspects for Barbarians that are beneficial for most of the popular builds.

Best Legendary Aspects for Barbarians in Diablo 4

The best Legendary Aspects for Barbarians in Diablo 4 will depend upon your build, but the best ones, due to their incredible and versatile abilities, include the following:

Aspect of Disobedience

Aspect of the Expectant

Edgemaster’s Aspect

Aspect Of Berserk Ripping

Aspect of the Dire Whirlwind

Weapon Master’s Aspect

Relentless Berserker’s Aspect

Aspect Of Burning Rage

Aspect Of The Umbral

Bold Chieftain’s Aspect

Ability and location of all the best Aspects for Barbarians

For most of these Legendary Aspects, you will find them in specific dungeons. However, there are a couple that you can only obtain through drops, so this means farming Nightmare Dungeons in World Tier Three and onward.

There is only one Aspect you can get in the Season One journey. It’s not clear whether you’ll be able to get this outside of Season One, but if it’s attached to an item, you can carry it over to your main character. But it’s worth farming for now, just in case it won’t be available once the season ends.

Aspect Name Ability Location Aspect of Disobedience You gain increased Armor for four seconds when you deal any form of damage. This stacks up to at least 15 percent. Halls of the Damned, Scouring Sands, Kehjistan Aspect of the Expectant Attacking enemies with a Basic Skill will increase the damage of your next Core Skill cast by at least five percent, which stacks up to 30 percent. Underroot, Tur Dulra, Scosglen Edgemaster’s Aspect Skills deal up to at least 10 percent more damage based on your available Primary Resource when cast. You will also receive the maximum benefit while your primary resource is full. Oldstones, The Downs, Scosglen Aspect Of Berserk Ripping When you deal direct damage while Berserking, you’ll deal at least 20 percent of the base damage dealt as additional Bleeding damage over five seconds. Mournfield, Khargai Crags, Dry Steppes Aspect of the Dire Whirlwind Whirlwind’s Critical Strike Chance is increased by at least three percent each second it’s being channeled. And it stacks up to at least nine percent. Garan Hold, Strand, Scosglen Weapon Master’s Aspect Your Weapon Mastery Skills will now have an additional Charge.



You will gain a lucky hit. When you damage an enemy with a Weapon Mastery Skill, there’s an increased chance to stun them for a couple of seconds. This can only be obtained through random Legendary drops. Relentless Berserker’s Aspect Lucky Hit: By damaging an enemy with a core skill, there’s a chance to extend the duration of Berserking by two seconds. The duration will double if there’s a critical strike. Hakan’s Refuge, Southern Expanse, Kehjistan Aspect Of Burning Rage While Berserking, you deal additional Fire damage to your surrounding enemies every second. This can only be obtained through random Legendary drops. Aspect Of The Umbral Restore at least one of your Primary Resources when you CC an enemy. Champion’s Demise, Untamed Scarps, Dry Steppes Bold Chieftain’s Aspect Whenever you cast a Shout Skill, its cooldown will be reduced by at least one second for every nearby enemy. And this can stack up to a maximum of six seconds. Obtained in Season One.

When deciding on the Aspects for my Barbarian build, choosing which ones would be best was difficult. Ultimately, I got all of them because the best end-game builds change regularly, especially when Blizzard makes massive changes to classes and aspects.

So, it’s a good idea to complete the dungeons, get what you need, and earn some Renown. That way, if an update changes your end-game build drastically, you can easily switch to something more meta, sustainable, and durable.

