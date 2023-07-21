All Scosglen cellar locations in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 players have plenty of cellar locations in the Scosglen region to find on their adventures.

Diablo 4 has 147 cellars in total. 26 of these cellar locations are in the Scosglen region, the area located at the top of the map of Sanctuary above the Fractured Peaks and Dry Steppes.

Players should prepare to work through a number of cellars in Diablo 4 season one, as chapters one and two of the seasonal journey objectives require the completion of several cellars, which also provides rewards in the season battle pass.

Acting as mini-dungeons in Diablo 4, cellars often include events that can be completed to receive additional rewards and the whole process takes far less time than completing any dungeon.

Finding all the Scosglen cellar locations in Diablo 4 can be challenging, but we’re here to help on that front.

All Scoslgen cellar locations in Diablo 4

The map below shows all the cellar locations in the Scosglen region of Diablo 4.

Scosglen provides great farming locations. Screenshot via D4 Planner

If you’re looking to farm cellars in Hawezar, the waypoints at Corbach, Tirmair, and Under the Fat Goose Inn offer quick access to a number of cellars, with the majority located within a short distance from these three waypoints.

Scosglen is a region of Diablo 4 that is covered well by waypoints, so even the cellars spread further afield will not require too much of a trek to reach.

Related: How to create a seasonal character in Diablo 4

Players should not expect to get the best rewards from the completion of cellars but they are a great way to dive into content with a new character in order to receive experience boosts and some basic gear.

They also serve as the ideal practice spot while you are getting used to a new character or build, as they are far easier to complete than dungeons.

About the author