All pets in Diablo 4 and how to get them

Diablo 4 has pets now. While they unfortunately aren’t minions that fight by your side, they have good use in auto-collecting gold and materials for you. Here are all pets currently available in the game and how you can get them.

Full list of Diablo 4 pets and how to unlock them

Just give the good dog some attention. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pet name Appearance How to unlock Asheara Dog Complete the Faithful Companion quest in Kyovashad. Natalya Tiger Pre-purchase Ultimate Edition of Vessel of Hatred DLC. Hratli Dog Pre-purchase Deluxe or Ultimate edition of Vessel of Hatred DLC. Alkor Snow Leopard Pre-purchase any edition of Vessel of Hatred DLC.

Right now, there are four pets you can unlock in Diablo 4. When you log into a character starting June 10, you get the Faithful Companion quest when you’re in Kyovashad. Follow the marker on the map to the northwest of town to find a dog and interact with it to show some love. It’s Asheara, and it will join you for free and unlock the Pet function in your Wardrobe.

To unlock Hratli, Natalya, and Alkor, you need to pre-purchase Diablo 4’s upcoming expansion, Vessel of Hatred. The expansion comes in three different editions, each giving you a different pet. If you want to unlock all three, you need to spend $89.99 for the Ultimate Edition. The Deluxe Edition for $59.99 gives you Hratli and Alkor, while the Standard Edition for $39.99 only gives you Alkor. All pets become instantly available to equip from your Wardrobe as soon as you complete your DLC purchase.

It’s not clear when or how Blizzard will add more pets in future updates. Based on how mount skins are added, pets will probably be available as purchases in the Shop or as free rewards during special events, like between seasons or on the game’s anniversary. We’ll update this story when new pets are added in Diablo 4.

