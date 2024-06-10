How to unlock Pets in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 received a great free addition on June 9, bringing Pets into the game—and you can get one for free by following our guide.

Pets in Diablo 4 were announced alongside a cinematic trailer for the Vessel of Hatred DLC, releasing Oct. 8. Unlike the DLC, however, Pets are available immediately, including several earned by pre-ordering the Vessel of Hatred expansion.

You don’t need to spend money to get a four-legged companion in Diablo 4; just read below to find out how you can find your new best friend waiting for you in the game.

How to get a free Pet in Diablo 4

Upon entering Diablo 4 for the first time after the June 9 update, a message appears informing you Pets have been added to the game—adding that you can earn Asheara the Canine Pet for free.

Load into the game, and the Faithful Companion quest will be automatically unlocked and tracked, appearing on your sidebar—it only takes a minute or so to complete the quest.

Head to Kyovashad and follow the marker to the Well-Behaved Dog. Interact with the dog and select “Who’s a good boy?” This adds Asheara the Canine Pet to your account but doesn’t equip him.

To equip a Pet, head to your Wardrobe and scroll to the Pets tab. Select the Pet you want to equip, then exit the Wardrobe. Congratulations, your Pet is now following you closely and is your new best friend.

Pets in Diablo 4 are not just aesthetic; they provide additional boosts by auto-collecting Gold and Materials while you play. You can also interact with your Pet using the “Hello” emote.

