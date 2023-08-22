All Diablo 4 Necromancer unique items and how to get them

The Necromancer is one of the most popular yet lacking classes in Diablo 4. But with the right skills, Paragon Board elements, Legendary Aspects, and equipment like Uniques, you’ll find they give your character a much-needed boost.

All Necromancer Uniques in Diablo 4

Name Type Stats Black River Unique Scythe Weapon – Life on Kill

– Intelligence

– Damage to Healthy Enemies

– Damage to Distant Enemies

– Ranks to Fueled by Death

– Corpse Explosion will now consume up to four Corpses around the initial Corpse. It will also deal more damage and have a larger radius for every additional Corpse. Bloodless Scream Unique Two-Handed Scythe Weapon – Life on Kill

– Darkness Skill

– Damage to Chilled Enemies

– Damage to Frozen Enemies

– Cold Resistance

– Your Darkness Skills will now Chill enemies for up to 40 percent. Lucky Hit: Your Darkness Skills will also have up to a 100 percent chance to generate essence against Frozen Enemies. Doombringer Unique Sword Weapon – Critical Strike Damage

– Core Skill Damage

– Lucky Hit: Chance to Heal

– Maximum Life

– Lucky Hit: You have a chance to deal increased Shadow damage to enemies and reduce the damage they do by 20 percent. Blood Artisan’s Cuirass Unique Chest Armor Chest Armor – Damage for a couple of seconds after picking up a Blood Orb

– Blood Orb Healing

– Armor

– Ranks to Bone Spirit

– When you pick up Blood Orbs, you get a free Bone Spirit that deals additional damage based on your current Life percent. Deathless Visage Unique Helm Helm – Armor

– Physical Damage

– Critical Strike Damage for Bone Skills

– Maximum Essence

– Bone Spear will now leave behind echoes as it travels that explode and deal damage

Deathspeaker’s Pendant Unique Amulet Amulet – Resistance to All Elements

– Blood Skill Damage

– Minion Damage

– Ranks to Coalesced Blood Healing

– Blood Surge casts a mini nova on your Minions. The damage is increased by 10 percent for every target that’s been drained by the initial cast, which stacks up to 50 percent. Greaves of the Empty Tomb Unique Boots Boots – Max Evade charges

– Movement Speed

– Essence Cost Reduction

– Lucky Hit: Apply Shadow damage over time

– Damage Reduction from enemies that are shadow-damaged over time

– You will create desecrated ground beneath your Sever specters as they travel. This will deal additional Shadow damage to your enemies over two seconds. Howl From Below Unique Gloves Gloves – Lucky Hit Chance

– Attack Speed for Corpse Skills

– Lucky Hit: Stun Chance

– Lucky Hit: Fear Chance

– Instead of detonating immediately, Corpse Explosion will now summon a Volatile Skeleton that charges at the enemy. And Corpse Explosion’s damage increases by a minimum of 30 percent.

Ring of Mendeln Ring – Cold Resistance

– Shadow Resistance

– Lucky Hit Chance

– Minion Attack Speed

– Maximum Minion Life

– Thorns

– If you have seven or more Minions, you get Lucky Hit: There’s a chance to empower all of your Minions. This will cause the next attack from each of them to explode and deal Physical damage.

How to get the Necromancer Unique Items

These are the Unique weapons you can wield. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

As the Necromancer Unique items are rare, you can only obtain them through drops in the higher tier dungeons and World Events from World Tier Three onward.

While attempting to get some of these Unique items for my Necromancer, I had the best success in the Nightmare Dungeons of World Tier Four. I know the drops are random, but I was getting more Unqiues in this higher tier and could get each of these items within a few days of farming. So, if you can get to World Tier Four, you should have better luck than in World Tier Three, and your items will have better stats.

Because the RNG can be hefty, it may take you much longer to farm the Nightmare Dungeons to get these items, and if luck is on your side, you may get them much sooner.

One important thing to note is Blizzard may change these items’ stats or add new ones to Diablo 4, so we’ll keep you posted if there are any changes or additions.

Us Necromancers need all the help we can get.

