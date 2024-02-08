All Diablo 4 Lunar Awakening rewards

Diablo 4 is offering players a way to celebrate the Lunar New Year with the Lunar Awakening special event, and those that celebrate have access to a plethora of rewards.

The Lunar Awakening event is live and active in Diablo 4 until Feb. 20, and all players have to do to earn rewards is increase their Ancestral Favor across 10 different tiers, and collect said rewards from Ying-Yue in Ked Bardu.

Diablo 4 Lunar Awakening full rewards list

In order to increase your Ancestral Favor tier and collect new rewards, you will need to defeat monsters at Lunar Shrines while actively empowered by the shrine. Those shrines are marked on your map with the purple special event star. Most of these shrines will also award you with Grim Favors since they also count as Whispers of the Dead quests.

There are 10 tiers of rewards to earn during Lunar Awakening, with each tier providing an increasing amount of gold plus an additional reward.

Ancestral Favor Tier Lunar Awakening Reward Tier One 10,000 Gold and Greater Awakened Spoils (a Legendary Awakened Cache) Tier Two 25,000 Gold and the Lunar Scepter wand cosmetic Tier Three 50,000 Gold and Greater Awakened Spoils Tier Four 75,000 Gold and The Dragon’s Courage magic two-handed axe cosmetic Tier Five 100,000 Gold and Greater Awakened Spoils Tier Six 125,000 Gold and The Moonshot Bow magic bow cosmetic Tier Seven 150,000 Gold and Greater Awakened Spoils Tier Eight 200,000 Gold and The Dragon’s Tapestry body marking Tier Nine 250,000 Gold and The Moon’s Bounty trophy Tier 10 300,000 Gold and the Moonborn Stallion magic mount

The Greater Awakened Spoils features rewards such as Ancestors’ Favor Nightmare Dungeons sigils, Legendary armor, gems, gold, and other pieces of armor. In total, you can earn 1,285,000 Gold if you complete all 10 tiers.