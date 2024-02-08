Category:
Diablo

All Diablo 4 Lunar Awakening rewards

Awaken.
Image of Scott Robertson
Scott Robertson
|
Published: Feb 8, 2024 12:04 pm
Image of a large sphere in front of a lava bed in Diablo 4.
Image by Blizzard Entertainment.

Diablo 4 is offering players a way to celebrate the Lunar New Year with the Lunar Awakening special event, and those that celebrate have access to a plethora of rewards.

Recommended Videos

The Lunar Awakening event is live and active in Diablo 4 until Feb. 20, and all players have to do to earn rewards is increase their Ancestral Favor across 10 different tiers, and collect said rewards from Ying-Yue in Ked Bardu.

Diablo 4 Lunar Awakening full rewards list

In order to increase your Ancestral Favor tier and collect new rewards, you will need to defeat monsters at Lunar Shrines while actively empowered by the shrine. Those shrines are marked on your map with the purple special event star. Most of these shrines will also award you with Grim Favors since they also count as Whispers of the Dead quests.

A Lunar Awakening Conduit Shrine in Diablo 4.
Light them up. Screenshot by Dot Esports.
A Lunar Awakening Conduit Shrine in Diablo 4.
Light them up. Screenshot by Dot Esports.
A Lunar Awakening Conduit Shrine in Diablo 4.
Light them up. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

There are 10 tiers of rewards to earn during Lunar Awakening, with each tier providing an increasing amount of gold plus an additional reward.

Ancestral Favor TierLunar Awakening Reward
Tier One10,000 Gold and Greater Awakened Spoils (a Legendary Awakened Cache)
Tier Two25,000 Gold and the Lunar Scepter wand cosmetic
Tier Three50,000 Gold and Greater Awakened Spoils
Tier Four75,000 Gold and The Dragon’s Courage magic two-handed axe cosmetic
Tier Five100,000 Gold and Greater Awakened Spoils
Tier Six125,000 Gold and The Moonshot Bow magic bow cosmetic
Tier Seven150,000 Gold and Greater Awakened Spoils
Tier Eight200,000 Gold and The Dragon’s Tapestry body marking
Tier Nine250,000 Gold and The Moon’s Bounty trophy
Tier 10300,000 Gold and the Moonborn Stallion magic mount

The Greater Awakened Spoils features rewards such as Ancestors’ Favor Nightmare Dungeons sigils, Legendary armor, gems, gold, and other pieces of armor. In total, you can earn 1,285,000 Gold if you complete all 10 tiers.

related content
Read Article How to fix freezing on startup error in Diablo 4
Lilith with spread wings, surrounded by red in diablo 4
Category:
Diablo
Diablo
How to fix freezing on startup error in Diablo 4
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Diablo 4: How to complete the Cleanse Shrine Whisper objective
Diablo 4 characters use their abilities, causing lightning and a blue aura to surround them.
Category:
Diablo
Diablo
Diablo 4: How to complete the Cleanse Shrine Whisper objective
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Diablo 4 Lord Zir boss guide: Location, how to beat, and all rewards
Tears of Blood new glyph season of blood abbatoir of zir in diablo 4
Category:
Diablo
Diablo
Diablo 4 Lord Zir boss guide: Location, how to beat, and all rewards
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 6, 2024
Read Article How to complete the Lootmaster objective in Diablo 4
A tree affected by Helltide in Diablo 4.
Category:
Diablo
Diablo
How to complete the Lootmaster objective in Diablo 4
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Diablo 4 Gaping Crevasse location and how to clear it
the new end game boss fighting players in diablo 4 season three
Category:
Diablo
Diablo
Diablo 4 Gaping Crevasse location and how to clear it
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 6, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to fix freezing on startup error in Diablo 4
Lilith with spread wings, surrounded by red in diablo 4
Category:
Diablo
Diablo
How to fix freezing on startup error in Diablo 4
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Diablo 4: How to complete the Cleanse Shrine Whisper objective
Diablo 4 characters use their abilities, causing lightning and a blue aura to surround them.
Category:
Diablo
Diablo
Diablo 4: How to complete the Cleanse Shrine Whisper objective
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Diablo 4 Lord Zir boss guide: Location, how to beat, and all rewards
Tears of Blood new glyph season of blood abbatoir of zir in diablo 4
Category:
Diablo
Diablo
Diablo 4 Lord Zir boss guide: Location, how to beat, and all rewards
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 6, 2024
Read Article How to complete the Lootmaster objective in Diablo 4
A tree affected by Helltide in Diablo 4.
Category:
Diablo
Diablo
How to complete the Lootmaster objective in Diablo 4
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Diablo 4 Gaping Crevasse location and how to clear it
the new end game boss fighting players in diablo 4 season three
Category:
Diablo
Diablo
Diablo 4 Gaping Crevasse location and how to clear it
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 6, 2024

Author

Scott Robertson
VALORANT lead staff writer, also covering CS:GO, FPS games, other titles, and the wider esports industry. Watching and writing esports since 2014. Previously wrote for Dexerto, Upcomer, Splyce, and somehow MySpace. Jack of all games, master of none.