All Diablo 4 Druid unique items and how to get them

The Druid may not be doing so well in Diablo 4, but it’s so versatile that there are various fun builds to suit almost any play style.

With Unique items and the best Aspects, build, skills, and Paragon Board path, you’ll be able to create a Druid that’s strong, durable, and fun to play. Here’s a look at the Unique items available for the Druid, and given the number of options available, there’s a high chance your Druid build can benefit from one.

All Druid Uniques items in Diablo 4

There are currently 10 Unique items in Diablo 4 that Druids can use, some of which are only for Druids. There are also two Unique items you can obtain in Season One, the Season of the Malignant.

Name Type Stats and Effects Greatstaff of the Crone Unique Staff Weapon – Up to 1,711 Damage per second

– X Damage per hit

– 1.00 Attacks per second

– Increased Damage to Crowd-Controlled Enemies

– Increased Non-Physical Damage

– Additional Ranks of Claw

– Increased Damage to Crowd-Controlled Enemies

– Increased Damage to Close Enemies

Claw is now a Storm Skill. This will cast Storm Strike at least 120 percent of its normal damage. The Grandfather Unique Two-Handed Sword Weapon – Up to 2,484 Damage per second

– X Damage per hit

– 1.00 Attacks per second

– Increased Critical Strike Damage

– Increased Damage

– Increased bonus to all your stats

– Increased Maximum Life

– This weapon ignores Durability Loss

– Increases your Critical Strike Damage by a minimum of 60 percent. The Butcher’s Cleaver Unique Axe Weapon – Up to 854 Damage per second

– X Damage per hit

– 1.10 Attacks per second

– Increased Damage to Healthy Enemies

– Increased Critical Strike Chance Against Injured Enemies

– Increased Damage to Crowd-Controlled Enemies

– Increased Critical Strike Damage

– Increased Physical Damage

– Lucky Hit: When you Critically Strike an enemy, you have up to a 100 percent chance to Fear and Slow them. It only lasts for a few seconds. Waxing Gibbous Unique Axe Weapon – Up to 854 Damage per second

– X Damage per hit

– 1.10 Attacks per Second Increased Damage to Healthy Enemies

– Increased Life On Kill

– Increased Damage to Close Enemies

– Increased Critical Strike Damage

– Increased Damage to Injured Enemies

– Gain Stealth for two seconds after killing enemies with your skill, Shred. Breaking Stealth with an attack grants Ambush will generate Critical Strikes for at least one second. Hunter’s Zenith Unique Ring Ring – Increased Poison Resistance

– Increased Lightning Resistance

– Additional Ranks of the Quickshift Passive

– Increased Overpower Damage with Werebear Skills

– Increased Critical Strike Damage with Werewolf Skills

– Increased Damage while Shapeshifted

-You will gain a bonus when you kill with a Shapeshifting Skill:

—Werewolf: Your next Non-Ulimate Werebear Skill won’t cost resources or have a cooldown.

—Werebear: Your next Werewolf Skill will Heal you when damage is first dealt. Mad Wolf’s Glee Unique Chest Armor Chest Armor – Increased Armor

– Increased Movement Speed

– Increased Damage Reduction from Enemies that are – Poisoned

– Increase Physical Damage

– Increase Poison Damage

– Werewolf form is now your true form, and you gain an additional three Ranks to all Werewolf Skills. Insatiable Fury Unique Chest Armor Chest Armor – Increased Armor

– Increased Total Armor while in Werebear Form

– Increased Damage Reduction while Fortified

– Increased Physical Damage

– Increased Overpower Damage

– Werebear form is now your true form, and you gain an additional three Ranks to all Werebear Skills. Storm’s Companion Unique Pants Pants/Greaves – Increased Armor

– While Injured, Your Potion Also Grants 30 percent – Movement Speed for a few seconds.

– Increased Companion Movement Speed

– Increased Companion Skill Damage

– Increased Potion Drop Rate

– Additional Ranks of Wolves

– Your Wolf Companions are infused with the power of the storm. They will deal Lightning damage and gain the Storm Howl ability. Vasily’s Prayer Unique Helm Helm – Increased Damage while Shapeshifted

– Increased Maximum Life

– Increased Lightning Resistance

– Increased Overpower Damage

– Your Earth Skills are now also Werebear Skills and Fortify you for at least six points. Tempest Roar Unique Helm Helm – Increased Damage while Shapeshifted

– Increased Maximum Spirit

– Increased Critical Strike Damage

– Increased Poison Resistance

– Lucky Hit: Storm Skills have up to a 15 percent chance to grant you four Spirit.

– Your base Storm Skills will also be Werewolf Skills Fleshrender Unique Mace Weapon—Season One – Increased Damage per second

– Additional Damage per hit

– 1.10 Attacks per Second

– Increased Overpower Damage

– Increased Damage while Shapeshifted

– Increased Damage to Poisoned Enemies

– Additional Ranks of All-Defensive Skills

– Increased Damage while Healthy

– Debilitating Roar and Blood Howl deal additional damage to Nearby Poisoned enemies. Ahavarion, Spear of Lycander Unique Staff Weapon—Season One – Increased Damage per second

– Additional Damage per hit

– 1.00 Attacks per Second

– Increased Damage to Crowd-Controlled Enemies

– Increased Damage

– Increased Attack Speed

– Lucky Hit: There’s a chance to stun and gain a critical strike chance. You’ll gain a random Shrine effect for at least 10 seconds after killing an Elite enemy. But this can only occur once every 30 seconds.

How to get the Druid Unique Items

The stats and item power of your gear will vary through the tiers. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Unfortunately, Druid Unique items are very rare, and they’re not something you can purchase. The only way to get Unique items is through drops in the higher World Tiers, and by that, I mean from World Tier Three and onward.

For my Druid, I had the best luck farming uniques in World Tier Four, but it’s possible for you to get them from World Tier Three. The only real difference is that you will get gear with better stats and item power in the higher tier. However, as it’s not guaranteed, you can never really know what stats or item level you’ll get. If you want a “final end-game set,” I recommend farming in World Tier Four.

