Diablo 4 has five separate classes with unique playstyles that provide a variety of experiences for players to choose from. Some classes focus on getting up close and personal, while others rely on dealing damage from a distance and evading attacks.

All classes will eventually gain access to a mount in the main campaign, which will make traversing the world easier and faster.

However, each class has a unique dismount ability allowing players to immediately deal damage to enemies and get back into every Diablo battle.

All Diablo 4 Dismount abilities and effects

Barbarian Dismount Ability – Bounding Slam

The Barbarian dismount ability is called Bounding Slam and deals 46 damage and stuns enemies. This ability requires a two-handed weapon, which every barbarian should always have in their inventory.

Druid Dismount Ability – Pummel

The Druid’s Pummel dismount ability causes the player to shapeshift into a Werebear as they leap from their mount and slam the ground. The ability deals 62 damage and knocks down enemies hit with the attack for 2.5 seconds.

Necromancer Dismount Ability – Bone Spikes

Necromancers can use the Bone Spikes dismount ability to leap from their mount and slam into the ground, activating a trail of spikes that deal 34 damage and stun enemies for 34 seconds.

Rogue Dismount Ability – Volley

The Rogue Volley ability causes players to leap from their mount and fire a volley of arrows, dealing 36 in physical damage. This ability requires a ranged weapon.

Sorcerer Dismount Ability – Freezing Wake

The Sorcerer Freezing Wake dismount ability transforms players into a wisp of ice, dealing 34 damage to enemies in their path and freezing them for two seconds.

