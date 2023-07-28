All Diablo 4 Altars of Lilith locations in Scosglen

Diablo 4 features a massive map with multiple regions that have different climates and cultures. The northernmost region is Scosglen, which most players will visit as they complete the Diablo 4 campaign. There are also over 30 Altars of Lilith in the region, meaning completionists and those grinding Renown will spend a couple of hours exploring the area.
But finding all of the Altars of Lilith is easier if you know where they are as you can plan an efficient route to avoid wasting time on your mount.
All Scosglen Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4
There are 34 Altars of Lilith scattered across Scosglen. You’ll have to explore almost every area to find them all, including the Hope’s Light Stronghold on the northern tip of the map. This is the only Altar of Lilith I had trouble collecting, as my season one character wasn’t at a high enough level to complete the Stronghold without dying.
However, you can save this altar for last as you collect the other 33 and return once you hit level 25.
All Deep Forest Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4
In the Deep Forest, there are three Altars of Lilith:
- Northeast of Ked Bardu in the Kotama Grasslands along the border
- Southeast of Tur Dulra
- Northeast of Tur Dulra
All Highland Wilds Altar Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4
In the Highland Wilds, there are six Altars of Lilith:
- On the Eastern border of The Downs
- East of Under the Fat Goose Inn
- Southeast of Under the Fat Goose Inn
- East of the Hive Dungeon
- Directly East of the Whispering Pines Dungeon
- East of the Remote Shelter Cellar
All Moordaine Lodge Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4
In the Moordaine Lodge, there is one Altar of Lilith:
- West of the Moordaine Lodge Stronghold
All Strand Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4
In Strand, there are three Altars of Lilith:
- East of the Drowned Burrow Cellar
- East of Caen Adar
- Southwest of Corbach
All The Emerald Chase Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4
In The Emerald Chase, there are three Altars of Lilith:
- South of Cerrigar
- North of the Moldy Cavern Cellar
- Southwest of the Carrowcrest Ruins
All Tur Durla Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4
In Tur Durla, there is one Altar of Lilith:
- East of the Tur Durla Stronghold
All Westering Lowlands Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4
In the Westering Lowlands, there are three Altars of Lilith:
- Northeast of Firebreak Manor
- Southeast of Firebreak Manor
- South of Firebreak Manor
All Hope’s Light Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4
In Hope’s Light, there is one Altar of Lilith:
- East of the Hope’s Light Stronghold
All Northshore Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4
In Northshore, there are four Altars of Lilith:
- South of Marowen
- Northeast of Marowen
- East of Hope’s Light
- East of the Watery Sinkhole Cellar
All The Downs Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4
In The Downs, there are three Altars of Lilith:
- Northwest of the Sarat’s Lair Dungeon
- Southeast of the Decrepit Cellar
- West of the Oldstones Dungeon
All The Shrouded Moors Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4
In the Shrouded Moors, there are three Altars of Lilith:
- Northwest of Tirmair
- Southeast of the Overgrown Outpost Cellar
- South of the Heart of the Moors Area
All Wailing Hills Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4
In the Wailing Hills, there are three Altars of Lilith:
- Southeast of Braestaig
- Northeast of Braestaig
- Southwest of the Solitude Area