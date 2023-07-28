All Diablo 4 Altars of Lilith locations in Scosglen

Diablo 4 features a massive map with multiple regions that have different climates and cultures. The northernmost region is Scosglen, which most players will visit as they complete the Diablo 4 campaign. There are also over 30 Altars of Lilith in the region, meaning completionists and those grinding Renown will spend a couple of hours exploring the area.

But finding all of the Altars of Lilith is easier if you know where they are as you can plan an efficient route to avoid wasting time on your mount.

All Scosglen Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4

There are 34 Altars of Lilith in Scosglen. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 34 Altars of Lilith scattered across Scosglen. You’ll have to explore almost every area to find them all, including the Hope’s Light Stronghold on the northern tip of the map. This is the only Altar of Lilith I had trouble collecting, as my season one character wasn’t at a high enough level to complete the Stronghold without dying.

Related: Diablo 4 season one: Season of the Malignant release date, rewards and details

However, you can save this altar for last as you collect the other 33 and return once you hit level 25.

All Deep Forest Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4

There are three Altars of Lilith in the Deep Forest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the Deep Forest, there are three Altars of Lilith:

Northeast of Ked Bardu in the Kotama Grasslands along the border Southeast of Tur Dulra Northeast of Tur Dulra

All Highland Wilds Altar Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4

There are six Altars of Lilith in the Highland Wilds. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the Highland Wilds, there are six Altars of Lilith:

On the Eastern border of The Downs East of Under the Fat Goose Inn Southeast of Under the Fat Goose Inn East of the Hive Dungeon Directly East of the Whispering Pines Dungeon East of the Remote Shelter Cellar

All Moordaine Lodge Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4

There is one Altar of Lilith in Moordaine. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the Moordaine Lodge, there is one Altar of Lilith:

West of the Moordaine Lodge Stronghold

All Strand Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4

There are three Altars of Lilith in Strand. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Strand, there are three Altars of Lilith:

East of the Drowned Burrow Cellar East of Caen Adar Southwest of Corbach

All The Emerald Chase Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4

There are three Altars of Lilith in The Emerald Chase. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In The Emerald Chase, there are three Altars of Lilith:

South of Cerrigar North of the Moldy Cavern Cellar Southwest of the Carrowcrest Ruins

Related: Diablo 4 Season 1: Season of the Malignant quest list

All Tur Durla Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4

There is one Altar of Lilith in Tur Durla. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Tur Durla, there is one Altar of Lilith:

East of the Tur Durla Stronghold

All Westering Lowlands Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4

There are three Altars of Lilith in the Westering Lowlands. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the Westering Lowlands, there are three Altars of Lilith:

Northeast of Firebreak Manor Southeast of Firebreak Manor South of Firebreak Manor

All Hope’s Light Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4

There is one Altar of Lilith in Hope’s Light. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Hope’s Light, there is one Altar of Lilith:

East of the Hope’s Light Stronghold

All Northshore Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4

There are four Altars of Lilith in Northshore. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Northshore, there are four Altars of Lilith:

South of Marowen Northeast of Marowen East of Hope’s Light East of the Watery Sinkhole Cellar

All The Downs Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4

There are three Altars of Lilith in The Downs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In The Downs, there are three Altars of Lilith:

Northwest of the Sarat’s Lair Dungeon Southeast of the Decrepit Cellar West of the Oldstones Dungeon

All The Shrouded Moors Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4

There are three Altars of Lilith in the Shrouded Moors. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the Shrouded Moors, there are three Altars of Lilith:

Northwest of Tirmair Southeast of the Overgrown Outpost Cellar South of the Heart of the Moors Area

Related: How to get Wrathful Hearts in Diablo 4

All Wailing Hills Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4

There are three Altars of Lilith in the Wailing Hills. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the Wailing Hills, there are three Altars of Lilith:

Southeast of Braestaig Northeast of Braestaig Southwest of the Solitude Area

About the author