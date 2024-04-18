‘Would’ve been cool:’ Destiny animated series from Netflix, Bungie reportedly ditched

Before Sony acquired Bungie, an animated Destiny series was said to be in development with Netflix. However, it has reportedly been canceled, likely due to a conflict of interest with another of Sony’s subsidiaries, anime streaming site Crunchyroll.

One of the best things about Destiny, and what keeps many of us playing, is the lore, character backstories, and captivating worlds, so when Forbes reported in 2022 there would likely be a Destiny 2 anime series launching on Netflix, despite nothing concrete being revealed, fans were undoubtedly excited. However, on April 17, The Game Post reported the Destiny animated series project had been shut down.

It would have been nice to learn more about Destiny’s lore. Image via Bungie

Paul Tassi, the Forbes journalist who first reported the possibility of a Destiny 2 animates series on Netflix, released a video on April 17 dubbed “Destiny 2: Is There Any Way A Destiny Show Is Still Happening At This Point?” where he mentioned the series “didn’t really come together,” and that it was “only in like the scripting phase or something.”

He also mentioned that this project was in the works long ago, before Sony acquired Bungie for $3.6 billion in 2022. Now that Sony owns Bungie, the possibility of a Destiny series—especially an animated one—appearing on Netflix would be a cause for concern as Sony owns Crunchyroll, one of the most extensive animation streaming services that absorbed Funimation and its vast library as of April 2. So, if a Destiny anime were to launch, it would be on Crunchyroll.

Unsurprisingly, the news of the Destiny series cancellation left fans disheartened. One fan, expressed their disappointment, stating they were “really looking forward to seeing what they did with that.” Others shared this sentiment and said they believe scrapping this project is “a shame” considering how popular Netflix’s other game-based series, including Arcane and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, have been.

And it’s not like a series based on games or franchises are terrible or unpopular. The latest game-based TV series, Fallout, has been a runaway success and has fans diving back into the wastelands. So, this could have been a good thing for Destiny.

Now, all eyes turn to Crunchyroll. If a Destiny animated series does ever eventuate, it sounds like it’s going to be through that Sony streaming site.

