Cyberpunk devs remain noncommittal on Edgerunners Season 2 despite huge success

Despite the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime being a gigantic hit, CD Projekt Red is still playing coy when asked about a second season.

Studio CEO Adam Kiciński laughed when asked whether a second season of the anime would be coming in 2024 during an earnings call on Nov. 28, as reported by GamesRadar. It was company CFO Piotr Nielubowicz who gave the response, which might come as disappointing news to fans.

Bad news for Edgerunners fans. Image via Netflix

“We have not announced a second season of Edgerunners anime,” Nielubowicz said. “Therefore we cannot comment on it being released in 2024 or any other year. We have ambition to do more in the animation field, but that’s something we’ve been repeating quite a few times already.”

Of course, Cyberpunk fans will be disappointed in this lack of an update. After airing just its initial run, fans have been desperate for more Edgerunners. The Netflix anime produced by Studio Trigger brought a new side of Night City into the spotlight with fresh characters tied to the Cyberpunk 2077 story. Despite stemming from a video game, the anime was so good that it won Anime of the Year at the Crunchyroll Awards.

The series arrived in 2022, and we’ve heard nothing since then. While 2024 looks almost impossible as a release timeframe, hopefully, during the next year, we get some kind of update. The good news is that CD Projekt Red revealed its in latest earnings call that it has non-gaming projects planned for its franchises, which could include more Cyberpunk that isn’t Edgeruners. You never know.

While it’s not Edgerunners, 2023 did bring fans more content with the Cyberpunk 2077 DLC Phantom Liberty.