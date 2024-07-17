Why is the A Rising Chorus: Act 2 quest stuck in Destiny 2’s Echoes?

Destiny 2’s Echoes Act Two brought more story developments, which take place as part of the A Rising Chorus: Act Two quest. This storyline continues to breach the mystery of the Conductor and takes guardians deeper through Nessus in new Battlegrounds activities.

Recommended Videos

Once you’ve collected Code Mutations and finished both Battlegrounds Delve and Conduit, however, your progress may come to a halt. This is intended: You’re not supposed to progress the A Rising Chorus: Act Two quest past a certain point until the next resets roll around.

This weekly cadence has been at the center of Destiny 2‘s seasonal model so far, and the shift to Episodes hasn’t affected that timing (for now). Echoes’ story is still told in staccatos, with a new story development coming every Tuesday for three or four weeks and a break until the next act begins.

Because of this, the A Rising Chorus: Act Two quest may get stuck in specific steps, seemingly without a fix. Here’s why this happens.

Can you fix A Rising Chorus: Act Two stuck on Step 8?

You can take the time to farm seasonal weapons until. Image via Bungie

If A Rising Chorus: Act Two is stuck on step eight, all you need to do is wait until the next week’s story becomes available. The quest will continue once the new weekly reset rolls around.

“Failsafe is processing the data you have gathered in an attempt to locate the mysterious Conductor,” the quest text reads. “She will contact you when she has a new theory.” This message is Destiny 2‘s way of telling you the story needs some real-life time until you can progress past step eight. This message usually comes accompanied by a Specimen quest (in this case, Specimen ID:NES004)

Time-gating isn’t new for Destiny 2, especially not when it comes to its weekly story. While Bungie confirmed Episode Two will have its full story unlocking on the first day of each act, this treatment doesn’t apply to Echoes’ second act. The story of the first episode will still unfold weekly through each act.

There’s no solution but to wait for this, though guardians can take the time after reset to advance any overdue side quests or just farm the god rolls for new weapons, such as Aberrant Action, Corrasion, or Perfect Paradox.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy