Collecting Code Mutations is a new objective in Destiny 2‘s A Rising Chorus: Act Two quest. You’ll stumble upon this objective early into your journey, which will prevent you from advancing the seasonal quest.

Finding Code Mutations isn’t hard, however; odds are you’ll stumble upon them just by playing. Here’s how you can make short of A Rising Chorus: Act Two’s second quest step in Destiny 2.

What are Code Mutations in Destiny 2?

Code Mutations are a random drop after extracting Radiolite nodes. These are the mineral nodes that appear throughout Echoes’ Breach Executable and the new Battlegrounds activities in Act Two. You need to find seven of them to complete the objective.

Failsafe gives you a Radiolite Sampler, which is a fancy word for an invisible tool you probably won’t see that much. With this item, any time you interact with a Radiolite Incubator, you have a shot at finding the Code Mutations you need. Iridescent nodes offer you the biggest chance, according to the in-game description.

How to get Code Mutations in Destiny 2’s A Rising Chorus Act 2 quest

The easiest way to obtain Code Mutations is by activating a Planetary Assimilation Piston and collecting its drops. With the changes in Update 8.0.0.6, two Pistons should spawn in a run of Breach Executable, with two also seemingly being guaranteed in the Battlegrounds activity.

We found all the Code Mutations we needed to advance the quest in one single Piston in Battlegrounds: Conduit, though there’s a chance you may need an extra Piston to clear this objective. If you want more rewards, you should interact with pistons when possible.

After you’re done, come back to the new and improved (or completely the same) Failsafe. This will let you continue the story of Echoes’ second act and give you access to another Specimen quest.

