Image Credit: Bethesda
A set of Vex walkways that spawn during a Breach Executable activity in Destiny 2.
Image via Bungie
Destiny 2

How to collect Code Mutations in Destiny 2’s A Rising Chorus Act 2 quest

Drops, lots of drops.
Image of Pedro Peres
Pedro Peres
|

Published: Jul 16, 2024 04:27 pm

Collecting Code Mutations is a new objective in Destiny 2‘s A Rising Chorus: Act Two quest. You’ll stumble upon this objective early into your journey, which will prevent you from advancing the seasonal quest.

Finding Code Mutations isn’t hard, however; odds are you’ll stumble upon them just by playing. Here’s how you can make short of A Rising Chorus: Act Two’s second quest step in Destiny 2.

What are Code Mutations in Destiny 2?

A guardian clad in Echoes armor takes on two Vex Hydras in Breach Executable in Destiny 2.
Seasonal activities are your next stop. Image via Bungie

Code Mutations are a random drop after extracting Radiolite nodes. These are the mineral nodes that appear throughout Echoes’ Breach Executable and the new Battlegrounds activities in Act Two. You need to find seven of them to complete the objective.

Failsafe gives you a Radiolite Sampler, which is a fancy word for an invisible tool you probably won’t see that much. With this item, any time you interact with a Radiolite Incubator, you have a shot at finding the Code Mutations you need. Iridescent nodes offer you the biggest chance, according to the in-game description.

How to get Code Mutations in Destiny 2’s A Rising Chorus Act 2 quest

The easiest way to obtain Code Mutations is by activating a Planetary Assimilation Piston and collecting its drops. With the changes in Update 8.0.0.6, two Pistons should spawn in a run of Breach Executable, with two also seemingly being guaranteed in the Battlegrounds activity.

We found all the Code Mutations we needed to advance the quest in one single Piston in Battlegrounds: Conduit, though there’s a chance you may need an extra Piston to clear this objective. If you want more rewards, you should interact with pistons when possible.

After you’re done, come back to the new and improved (or completely the same) Failsafe. This will let you continue the story of Echoes’ second act and give you access to another Specimen quest.

Author
Image of Pedro Peres
Pedro Peres
Pedro is Dot Esports' Lead Destiny Writer. He's been a freelance writer since 2019, and legend has it you can summon him by pinging an R-301 or inviting him to run a raid in Destiny 2 (though he probably has worse RNG luck than the D2 team combined). When he's not shooting Dregs, you can see him raising the dead in Diablo IV, getting third-partied in DMZ, or failing a stealth heist in Payday 3. Find his ramblings on his Twitter @ggpedroperes.
Link to muckrack.com