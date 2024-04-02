When does the Whisper Exotic Mission release in Destiny 2?

The Whisper, one of Destiny 2‘s most iconic missions, was removed from the game with the destination vaulting in Beyond Light. Now, it’s returning, and the years-long wait to replay this mission will end once its release date arrives—which won’t be long.

Recommended Videos

The Whisper was one of Destiny 2‘s biggest secrets, and its memory still lingers around the game. Asking for more secret quests was a common demand by some parts of the community, and Bungie gave them something similar with the Whetstone mission in Season of the Deep.

This secret mission is returning in its full glory with Into the Light, though it has a few changes from the original. For instance, the old 20-minute timer has almost doubled, which would bring its clear time more in line with an Exotic mission, and players can expect a few other tweaks along the way. Zero Hour, another favorite, is also returning, though some time after the Whisper’s release date.

Since The Whisper is one of Destiny 2‘s most acclaimed missions, anyone who started playing the game after Beyond Light may have heard veterans talk about it with glee. They can experience the mission for themselves (and grab some rewards along the way) when Whisper releases soon.

The Whisper Exotic mission release date in Destiny 2

The Whisper mission releases with Into the Light on April 9, but players can expect a slew of changes to the mission itself. Bungie wanted to bring it more in line with the contemporary sandbox, but its spirit should be mostly intact.

Xol’s booming voice is just one of the many reasons to replay this mission, though. Whisper has two huge rewards on the table: a new version of the A Thousand Wings ship and a reissued, craftable version of Whisper of the Worm (including its catalyst). Veterans can still use their original version of the ship, though anyone who missed the mission on the first go-around can only get the reissued variant. The mission will also have more rewards Bungie hasn’t announced yet.

Whisper of the Worm will also be available as a crafted version with a few new perks up its sleeve. The third column will have Mulligan, Field Prep, No Distractions, and Enlightened Action, based on the April 2 broadcast, though Bungie didn’t talk about the fourth column. Barrels and Magazines will also change.

Players can dive into the Whisper mission once it releases on April 9, and wait until Zero Hour releases to revisit another classic.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more