When does Destiny 2’s season 19 start?

Destiny 2 players who made the most out of Season of Plunder can rest easy: a new season is in tow. Destiny 2’s season 19 is landing in early December, breathing some much-needed new life into the game.

Plunder’s announcement during the Lightfall showcase brought a season with a highly anticipated pirate theme, as well as some background on the Eliksni of the Last City (and on other parts of the Solar System). While Mithrax, Eido, Spider, and Eramis were the core of the seasonal story, players also uncovered the remains of Nezarec, a Disciple of the Witness who was featured sparsely in lore.

The season culminated in Mithrax awakening the Warlock Osiris after a season-long coma. After awakening, Osiris also has some degree of access to Savathûn’s memories, which sets the course for the future of Destiny 2.

In addition to its narrative, Season of Plunder brought two major activities: Expedition and Ketchcrash. These two played the biggest role in the seasonal loop, with Pirate Hideouts serving as one-off boss battles to help advance the story. The season wore out quickly, though, suffering from a lack of dynamism in Expeditions and a longer lifespan than usual, which ended up protracting the content drought Destiny 2 faced at the time. Now, though, it’s time to put it all behind us and prepare for the next part of the story.

Whether you want to see where this narrative arc will lead or you’re just tired of Season of Plunder, here’s when the next season of Destiny 2 kicks off, complete with its release time.

What time does Destiny 2’s season 19 start?

Destiny 2’s 19th season kicks off at 11am CT on Tuesday, Dec. 6, bringing new activities to engage with, as well as new cosmetics and plenty of rewards for players who dive into the season.

Players who want to wrap up any loose ends from Season of Plunder should do so before maintenance kicks off on Dec. 6, though. Even though season 19 doesn’t begin until 11am CT, maintenance will start at 8:30am CT, meaning you might just be locked out of your morning bounties and activity completions.

Players should also expect a queue on launch day. The Destiny servers could be “temporarily at capacity,” which indicates there are more players than the server demand can handle. Error code CAT is also a common sight, which means the game is missing an update.

The usual congestion and launch issues should subside after some time, though, leaving players to fully enjoy the new Destiny 2 season.