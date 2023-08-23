When does Crota’s End release in Destiny 2?

As the hype of a new season approaches, Destiny 2’s fanbase is always keen to know whether a raid is coming and just when they’ll be able to try their luck at one of the most difficult endgame activities in the game.

Season 22, the Season of the Witch, does in fact have a raid—and veterans of the prequel will know all too well who lies in wait in its final battles.

The reprisal of Crota’s End was revealed during the Bungie Destiny 2 Showcase on Aug. 22, just hours before Season of the Witch kicked off. Leaks all but confirmed Crota’s End was returning but the question on everyone’s mind: When would players be given a chance to challenge the God-Knight once more?

Crota’s End release date in Destiny 2

Bring a Sword. Screenshot via Bungie on YouTube

Crota’s End is a reprisal of the Destiny prequel campaign and is arriving alongside Season of the Witch in August 2023. While the season officially launched today, Aug. 22, the raid won’t be accessible until Friday, Sept. 1 at 12pm CT. The raid is free to all players—you do not need a season pass to play Crota’s End.

Like all Destiny 2 raids of recent, those wanting to compete in the World’s First raid race will have 48 hours in contest mode. During this time player Power level will be maxed out at 20 Power below the encounter, meaning for a difficult clear regardless of whether you get a head start or not in the week before its launch.

Like the King’s Fall raid reprisal, World’s First will need to clear the raid twice; first, a standard clear, then attempt and clear it again while completing each encounter challenge.

We don’t yet know what the challenges are for each encounter, which means teams will need to learn on the go if they want to truly contest for World’s First.

For those waiting, contest mode will end on Sept. 3 at 12pm CT. If your Power level is higher than that of the encounter, it won’t be as difficult. Don’t get me wrong though, I’d still be geared up and ready for a real fight, contest mode or not.

