What does ‘You lack something’ mean in Destiny 2?

There are various puzzles in Destiny 2, some of which may not have clear answers, resulting in prompts like “You lack something.”

As you progress through the game, you must complete quests or carry specific items to unlock new milestones. The “You lack something” is a familiar prompt for many Destiny 2 players, and it’s back in The Final Shape. While the expansion’s new location has been one of the best so far, that might not mean much if you get stuck while unlocking the Exotic Khvostov 7G-0X auto rifle.

Why does the “You lack something” Destiny 2 prompt appear?

You need to complete every requirement to yield some of the most powerful weapons in Destiny 2. Image via Bungie

The “You lack something” Destiny 2 prompt appears when you haven’t completed all the requirements before unlocking a particular item.

In The Final Shape expansion, many players encountered this error while trying to interact with the Exotic Khvostov 7G-0X auto rifle. If you’re in the same boat, you must complete all the necessary steps to get the Exotic Khvostov 7G-0X rifle. I was a few Motes of Light short, so I had to return to The Pale Heart and continue to battle Overthrow bosses before adding the rifle to my collection.

However, the “You lack something” Destiny 2 error can appear at various places in the game. When Destiny 2 hits you with this prompt, you can be sure that you may have forgotten about a crucial quest step or an essential item. Sometimes, you’ll need to continue completing tasks; other times, offering Rice Cakes to statues will be more than enough.

How to fix the “You lack something” error in Destiny 2

Finding out precisely what you lack is the hardest part. That is where you can use the Destiny 2 community’s help. Depending on where you encounter this prompt, you should search for the location/NPC name while combining the query with “You lack something.” You’ll find various support threads created by players. In these help threads, you can see exactly what your character lacks, so you return to the location more prepared.

Considering Destiny 2 has been around since 2017 with numerous DLCs, there are more than a handful of encounters in the game where you may see the “You lack something prompt.” There isn’t a one-size-fits-all answer for this one, so the solution will be different depending on where you’re in the game.

