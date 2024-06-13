Forgot password
The Pale Heart location in Destiny 2
Image via Bungie
Category:
Destiny 2

Destiny 2 players heap praise on The Final Shape's new location: 'The best destination we've ever had'

Some say it reminds them of old-school Halo vibes.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: Jun 13, 2024 11:50 am

It’s been just over a week since Destiny 2’s The Final Shape DLC was released and players genuinely seem to be enjoying themselves, for the most part.

After expressing pleasure for a fun campaign, exciting raid, and heartfelt conclusion to the game’s 10-year Light and Darkness saga, players still have plenty of good to say about The Final Shape, including its new destination.

Giant ghosts scattered around the Pale Heart in Destiny 2 The Final Shape.
It’s a twisted reality. Image via Bungie

In a June 12 Reddit thread, Destiny 2 players shared a myriad of positive things to say about The Pale Heart, The Final Shape‘s new location, which is found within the Traveler itself.

After spending over a year working toward a way to get into the giant portal formed by The Witness at the end of the Lightfall DLC campaign, players finally made their way inside last week, and the early returns are excellent.

“I have just been chilling out listening to music grinding Pale Heart/Overthrow chests for this exotic class item and it’s been so fun,” the poster of the thread said. “The Overthrow activity is not hard solo AND Bungie making class items drop from any chest is so awesome. We have three landing points. And don’t get me going on all the secret missions and collectibles.”

The player said they have “NEVER felt this passionate over a destination in my years of playing this game,” and closed out by thanking Bungie for it. Judging by the replies, many players feel the same way.

Multiple players shared the sentiment that The Pale Heart gives them “major old school Bungie vibes” and that it reminds them of Halo.

“Linear campaign that took you through set pieces and moments,” another said. “Open spaces for you to tackle the encounters however you like. Narrative cutscenes to explain what you’re doing and why, and supplement in-game dialogue to make sure we understand just what is going on. It is an old-school Halo-style campaign.”

The Pale Heart is unique in that it’s a solo destination, unless you bring a fireteam with you, meaning that if you head in solo, you won’t run into other players. The locale is a twisted remix of previous locations from the series along with new ones, all brought to life from the Guardians’ memories with the combination of Light and Darkness within the Traveler.

The Impasse on the Pale Heart, shown from behind the landing zone. You can see the entrance to the Liminality Strike and a pyramid-like structure.
The destination has several varied locations. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“I love being alone in the Pale Heart,” a Final Shape fan said. “It’s a sort of surreal feeling but in a positive way. Of course I can invite friends and whatnot but I’m definitely having more fun like this, versus doing public events and the like on someone else’s time. it’s very satisfying to me and I hope everybody is having as much fun as I am.”

Destiny 2’s new Episode, Echoes, is ongoing now with new content being added periodically for the foreseeable future.

