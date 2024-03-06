A Destiny 2 weapon of extreme power and sheer terror must have quite a moniker, and I’d say a recent heavy weapon addition to the set ticks this box well: The Slammer.

This gargantuan sword arrived on March 5 and is the first Stasis Vortex Frame sword in Destiny 2 history. While it combos well with the Stasis subclass thanks to a specialty second-column trait, it’s the inclusion of one of the best perks in Destiny history that will make this a must-have in your collection.

Here’s how to get The Slammer in Destiny 2, plus a few of our god roll suggestions.

How to get The Slammer in Destiny 2

Find one in the wild, then decode to your heart’s content. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Slammer is a new Nightfall Vanguard weapon added to Destiny 2 with 2024’s edition of Guardian Games. The sword will be available in the Nightfall weapon pool starting from Tuesday, March 19.

Once you’ve acquired The Slammer you can spend Vanguard Engrams at Zavala in the Tower for a randomly rolled copy. As a Vanguard weapon, it rolls with both Vanguard Origin Traits: Vanguard Vindication heals the user whenever they kill, while Stunning Recovery grants reload, health regen, and Recovery after a Champion is stunned.

The Slammer is a Stasis Vortex Frame, meaning its heavy attack sees the guardian spin and deal heavy damage in a small AoE around them. We’ve seen very powerful Vortex Frame swords over the years, but this one has a god roll you can’t pass up.

What is The Slammer god roll in Destiny 2?

Shouldn’t it be called The Spinner? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Slammer PvE god roll

Blade: Honed Edge or Jagged Edge

or Guard: Swordmaster’s Guard

Trait Column One: Eager Edge or Attrition Orbs

or Trait Column Two: Bait and Switch or Cold Steel

There are fantastic perk combinations up for grabs on The Slammer, making for a few god rolls. Bait and Switch on a Sword is incredibly hard to look past and is a gamechanger when it comes to building around a sword as a boss-killing weapon. Cold Steel (for slowing/stunning Champions) and Demolitionist (for grenade use) are also brilliant options.

Eager Edge grants a longer lunge making it easier to hit the heavy spin attack and apply attacks much faster. Attrition Orbs work great with heavy attacks, which function based on how many hits are landed in quick succession: Spin and hit numerous enemies or a single target at once and watch the orbs shower the battlefield.

The Slammer PvP god roll

Blade: Enduring Blade

Guard: Swordmaster’s Guard

Trait Column One: Eager Edge or Thresh

or Trait Column Two: Demolitionist

Eager Edge is a must-have on a sword for PvP as the extra lunge distance might be the difference between a kill and handing your heavy ammo to an enemy. I’ve gone with Demolitionist as the second trait as you can’t go wrong with an extra grenade in the Crucible or Trials. Outside of Demo, the second column is quite lacking for this sword in PvP.

Thresh isn’t too bad of an option as it helps generate super energy but only if you’ve landed perfect perks elsewhere on The Slammer; otherwise, roll again and find that Eager Edge perfection.