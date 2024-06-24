Forgot password
Someday shotgun in Destiny 2
Image via Bungie
Destiny 2

Someday god roll and best perks in Destiny 2

That day is today.
Edward Strazd
Published: Jun 24, 2024 06:32 am

The Final Shape added plenty of great special weapons to Destiny 2, including the Someday shotgun.

Someday is a Kinetic Precision Frame shotgun added to Destiny 2 with The Final Shape. This shotgun has great perk combinations you don’t often find on accessible shotguns, so here are our Someday god roll picks for both PvE and PvP.

What is the Someday god roll in Destiny 2?

Someday god roll in Destiny 2
Near perfection. Screenshot by Dot Esports

PvE god roll

  • Barrel: Barrel Shroud
  • Magazine: Tactical Mag
  • Perk one: Lead from Gold or Dual Loader
  • Perk two: Recombination
  • Masterwork: Handling or Reload Speed

PvP god roll

  • Barrel: Smallbore
  • Magazine: Accurized Rounds
  • Perk one: Threat Detector
  • Perk two: Opening Shot
  • Masterwork: Handling

Someday is the only shotgun in the game (outside of Heritage from the Deep Stone Crypt raid) that can roll Recombination. Recombination is one of the best perks on any kinetic special weapon, as you can get up to a 50 percent impact damage increase with elemental kills.

Pair Recombination with Lead from Gold for more ammo, and you can destroy any chunky target that comes your way. Alternatively, you can go for a reload perk in the third column, like the Dual Loader, since there are no perks that reload the weapon for you, like Reconstruction.

The PvP god roll for Someday is very straightforward. The Threat Detector and Opening Shot combination is a staple on PvP shotguns and is also the only viable combination on this weapon. Since you’re always getting up close and personal, Threat Detector can give you a major stat boost, which, paired with the Opening Shot, allows you to be very accurate with your shots.

There’s no need for the Range Masterwork on Someday because with Opening Shot active, you’re already reaching 98 Range, given you have Smallbore and Accurized Rounds. You want Handling instead to pull out the weapon faster as you get close to the enemy player.

How to get Someday in Destiny 2

Pale Heart focused decoding in Destiny 2
Some of the best weapons The Final Shape has to offer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Someday is The Pale Heart destination weapon you can get by opening and focusing Pale Heart Engrams at the Ghost. You can get these engrams from any chest in The Pale Heart, so I recommend doing some Overthrows or just going around the destination and opening chests. You can also farm the Exotic class items and the Ergo Sum sword at the same time.

This weapon is craftable, so as soon as you get five red borders (including a weekly guaranteed one), head to the Enclave to craft the god roll you need.

