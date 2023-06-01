Pressurized Precision god roll and best perks in Destiny 2

The Iron Banner is back in town for Season of the Deep in Destiny 2. This time around, there are a couple of new weapons on the block to accompany it, and a fusion rifle in its display is turning heads.

Pressurized Precision is an Adaptive Frame Strand fusion rifle. Adaptive Frames aren’t always the strongest fusion rifles, but the ones with the best perk combinations shoot straight up to the top of the meta, such as Techeun Force and Burden of Guilt.

This means Pressurized Precision both has the potential for greatness and also some intense competition with its contemporaries if it wants to reach that pinnacle. In its favor lies both an impressive perk pool with all of the best options on offer, as well as a robust suite of base statistics that put it in the upper echelons of what you can hope for on a fusion rifle like it. High natural stability, handling, and range give you a lot more room to work with enhancing its key components. You can sacrifice a bit of stability for some range and still have stability that beats out Techeun Force.

A lack of PvE-centric perks means it might be a tough sell in that environment compared to other fusion rifles with more defined PvE builds, but there’s a lot to enjoy with Pressurized Precision regardless. The fact it drops from Iron Banner also means it’s much easier to acquire than other top fusion rifle choices like Techeun Force and Burden of Guilt, which are raid and Trials of Osiris loot respectively.

Whether you’re looking for the PvP build that will take this gun to the top or a PvE build that suits the Strand subclass playstyle, here are our recommendations for the best perks and god rolls for Pressurized Precision.

Pressurized Precision PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Rangefinder on a fusion rifle? Yes, please. Screengrab via d2gunsmith

Barrel: Full Bore or Smallbore

Battery: Projection Fuse

First perk: Moving Target or Discord

Second perk: Rangefinder or High-Impact Reserves

Techeun Force makes for some tough competition that Pressurized Precision needs to contend with in PvP. If you want to make Pressurized Precision stand out, the right combination of perks and modifiers is essential. With a range boost from its barrel, battery, and Rangefinder—as well as the aim assist and accuracy buffs from Moving Target—you can make Pressurized Precision a menace at close to medium range.

The success of fusion rifles in PvP relies on a maximum range output that outclasses shotguns, as well as enough accuracy and stability that the majority of the bolts fired with each charge-up hit their mark. Due to the higher-than-average stability and handling stats that Pressurized Precision has, you can sacrifice some of it for some additional range without making the weapon feel unwieldy. This is what can ultimately give it an edge over other Adaptive Frame fusion rifles.

But even if Rangefinder isn’t to your taste, there are some other perk combinations you can pick out. High-Impact Reserves is always a solid pick for more consistency when trying to land a killing blow, and Discord in the third column can find great value on this weapon if you are getting kills with your Primary to keep the perk active. Any accuracy buffs a fusion rifle can get are welcome, so if you are able to get Discord up and running, it can be greatly beneficial against fast-moving Guardians.

Pressurized Precision PvE god roll in Destiny 2

You can’t go wrong with Auto-Loading Holster and High-Impact Reserves. Screengrab via d2gunsmith

Barrel: Fluted Barrel

Battery: Accelerated Coils

First perk: Auto-Loading Holster or Discord

Second perk: High-Impact Reserves

Unfortunately, Pressurized Precision doesn’t hold a smoking gun in its PvE perk pool to let it outclass its competition as it does in PvP. That doesn’t mean you can’t still build a robust god roll for such activities, though, as all of the same reliable perks are here that exist on other such fusion rifles. Auto-Loading Holster is the one and only perk in the third column that is entirely PvE-oriented. But, as in the PvP god roll, Discord can also work here as an option due to the perk’s additional functionality.

While Discord is active, final blows with the weapon refund ammo. This not only means you’ll be conserving precious amounts of Special ammo on the regular but also very rarely need to worry about the downtime of a reload in the middle of an encounter. Auto-Loading Holster might be the more traditional choice here, one that will work best for the majority of Guardians, but there’s some real value to picking up Discord here as well if it suits your playstyle.

For the second perk, you’re choosing between High-Impact Reserves, Vorpal Weapon, or Hatchling. Hatchling is a hard sell here as fusion rifles can’t get precision kills. This means to proc Hatchling, you would need to get multi-kills—not an impossible task, but a costly one to your ammo reserves with limited returns. Vorpal Weapon isn’t a bad choice, but Guardians will get less consistent value out of its damage buffs than they will the damage buffs from High-Impact Reserves.

