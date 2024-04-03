Parabellum god roll and best perks in Destiny 2

The submachine gun selection in Destiny 2 is already wide, but Season of the Wish added yet another solid Solar option in Parabellum, a 900 RPM Adaptive SMG with a great set of base stats.

Parabellum boasts one of the highest base range stats for a 900 RPM SMG, making this a real hard-hitter in PvP. Along with barrel perks and the impressive Field-Tested Origin Trait—which grants more range, stability, handling, and reload speed after dealing damage with it—a god roll Parabellum will serve you well in many activities.

Here’s the Parabellum god roll and how you can get your hands on one in Destiny 2.

What is the Parabellum god roll in Destiny 2?

Parabellum PvE god roll

Barrel : Arrowhead Brake

: Arrowhead Brake Magazine : Flared Magwell

: Flared Magwell Trait One : Rewind Rounds

: Rewind Rounds Trait Two : Frenzy

: Frenzy Origin Trait: Field-Tested

Parabellum PvP god roll

Barrel : Smallbore

: Smallbore Magazine : Accurized Rounds

: Accurized Rounds Trait One : Heal Clip

: Heal Clip Trait Two : Dynamic Sway Reduction

: Dynamic Sway Reduction Origin Trait: Field-Tested

You won’t see your classic perk combinations for SMGs on the Parabellum, but there are interesting and fun options you can lean into with what’s on offer. For PvE, it’s hard to pass up Rewind Rounds and Frenzy to artificially increase your magazine size and keep the damage going down range.

Alternately, pick up Heal Clip as it helps with endgame content, but SMGs in activities like Grandmaster Nightfalls aren’t a norm as their base damage is lacking. Rewind Rounds and Deconstruct trades the damage output from Frenzy and instead gives you almost infinite ammo, while I personally love a weapon with Shoot to Loot for ammo efficiency and the ability to shoot Orbs of Power.

For PvP, we stick with Heal Clip for that burst of Cure after a kill, pairing it with Dynamic Sway Reduction which, when combined with Field-Tested and barrel/mag perks for range, makes this a true all-rounder in Crucible and Trials.

How to get Parabellum in Destiny 2

Bad news for those hoping to farm Parabellum; this SMG is a world drop, which means you can find it almost anywhere in Destiny 2 but with an expansive loot pool, you’re going to have to play a heap or get lucky. Unlike other weapons in the world pool, Parabellum has fewer traits and perks, so the likelihood you get a god roll is higher.

That said, with the Attunement system on the way with Into The Light on April 9 and the daily Gunsmith weapon rotation, finding a Parabellum has never been easier. If you’re chasing one right now, get out there and finish your Powerful and Pinnacle reward activities!

