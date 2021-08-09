Run and gun with the best of them.

Everybody loves a good submachine gun. They’re quick and compact and allow you to mow down enemies while staying on the move.

Submachine guns in Destiny 2 are no different and there’s plenty of them to choose from, albeit a lot less than a few years ago before a number of weapons got “sunset” and are no longer usable in many of the game’s activities.

SMGs in Destiny 2 can be found in either the Kinetic or Energy slots. They have a wide array of usages and wild perks, especially when it comes to the Exotic ones. And there are some that completely dominate in PvP as well.

Here are some of the best submachine guns in Destiny 2 right now.

The best SMGs in Destiny 2

IKELOS_SMG_v1.0.2

Screeengrab via Bungie

Source: Legendary Engrams

Strength: Roll-dependent

Shayura’s Wrath

Source: Trials of Osiris reward

Strength: PvP

Riskrunner

Source: Exotic Engrams

Strength: PvE

Tarrabah

Source: Exotic kiosk in the Tower

Strength: PvE

The Huckleberry

Source: Exotic Engrams

Strength: PvE

Friction Fire

Source: Season of the Hunt

Strength: Roll-dependent

The Recluse

Source: Weapon kiosk in the Tower

Strength: PvP

Note: The Recluse is a sunset weapon, meaning that it can no longer be infused to get higher Power. But it’s still very good in plain old Crucible games.