Everybody loves a good submachine gun. They’re quick and compact and allow you to mow down enemies while staying on the move.
Submachine guns in Destiny 2 are no different and there’s plenty of them to choose from, albeit a lot less than a few years ago before a number of weapons got “sunset” and are no longer usable in many of the game’s activities.
SMGs in Destiny 2 can be found in either the Kinetic or Energy slots. They have a wide array of usages and wild perks, especially when it comes to the Exotic ones. And there are some that completely dominate in PvP as well.
Here are some of the best submachine guns in Destiny 2 right now.
The best SMGs in Destiny 2
IKELOS_SMG_v1.0.2
Source: Legendary Engrams
Strength: Roll-dependent
Shayura’s Wrath
Source: Trials of Osiris reward
Strength: PvP
Riskrunner
Source: Exotic Engrams
Strength: PvE
Tarrabah
Source: Exotic kiosk in the Tower
Strength: PvE
The Huckleberry
Source: Exotic Engrams
Strength: PvE
Friction Fire
Source: Season of the Hunt
Strength: Roll-dependent
The Recluse
Source: Weapon kiosk in the Tower
Strength: PvP
Note: The Recluse is a sunset weapon, meaning that it can no longer be infused to get higher Power. But it’s still very good in plain old Crucible games.