Loaded Question god roll and best perks in Destiny 2

There’s a lot of competition in the fusion rifle category in Destiny 2 by now in Season of the Deep. New perks like Controlled Burst and Kickstart that have been introduced over the past year have opened up a diverse range of powerful playstyles in both PvE and PvP that has made them more popular than ever. Bungie took this into consideration when reissuing Loaded Question this season, as its return has come packaged with some of the best perk combinations you can hope for.

Loaded Question is a High-Impact Frame fusion rifle. With that guaranteeing it one of the longest charge times out of all the available fusion rifles, it will be a tough sell for some players who prefer more rapid damage output. But the longer charge time means it hits hard when it does hit, and perks such as Controlled Burst and Reservoir Burst hit even harder than on its contemporaries.

Not only does a range of perks in the fourth column allow for you to kit out Loaded Question for both ad clear and boss damage in PvE, but its third column also has all of the greatest hits for both fields of play. Whether it’s the old reliable of Auto-Loading Holster or the output enhancements provided by Envious Assassin, players are spoiled for choice when it comes to great perks.

It’s unfortunately not craftable and only available via Nightfall activity drops, which leaves getting these perks up to random chance more than most, but it’s worth the grind—especially with an Adept version up for grabs in Grandmaster Nightfalls.

Here’s our recommendations for what to look out for in your Loaded Question drops, as well as our take on the god rolls to chase.

Loaded Question PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Fantastic options for both boss damage and ad clear. Screengrab via d2gunsmith

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake or Corkscrew Rifling

Battery: Accelerated Coils

First perk: Auto-Loading Holster or Overflow

Second perk: Controlled Burst or Reservoir Burst

The reissued Loaded Question is purposely built to excel in both key areas of PvE combat. For boss damage, Auto-Loading Holster and Controlled Burst is an instant classic that can effectively turn the weapon into a Legendary version of the Merciless Exotic fusion rifle. Pair that with a good Heavy weapon you can switch to while Auto-Loading Holster works its magic, and Loaded Question can be a great tool for dealing damage against beefier opponents.

If using fusion rifles against larger targets isn’t your speed though, you’ll want to go down the route of utilizing Reservoir Burst instead. With Overflow or Envious Assassin equipped in the third column, you can get the increased bolt damage and on-kill explosions of Reservoir Burst on every shot in the magazine that’s above regular capacity. Fusion rifles such as Techeun Force might tend to be a preferable option for this playstyle, with the faster base charge time that its frame provides, but Loaded Question is a great alternative for players who don’t want to grind a raid for the weapon drop.

Your choice of barrel and battery does come down to personal preference, but we recommend going for choices that both make the weapon have a faster fire rate and make it a bit easier to control. Especially for those running Controlled Burst, a stable firing pattern is key to getting the most out of the perk, so something like Arrowhead Brake or Chambered Compensator is a great choice. Otherwise, the stat buffs of Corkscrew Rifling are never a bad choice to go for.

Loaded Question PvP god roll in Destiny 2

It might not be your first choice, but the perks are perfect. Screengrab via d2gunsmith

Barrel: Chambered Compensator

Battery: Accelerated Coils

First perk: Under Pressure

Second perk: Eye of the Storm

Loaded Question probably won’t be your first choice for a PvP fusion rifle—or your second, for that matter. But if you missed out on locking down a solid Techeun Force or Pressurized Precision roll, it can still provide a good emergency option thanks to the perks on offer. Under Pressure and Eye of the Storm are an excellent combination of perks with great synergy to provide a massive boost to the accuracy of Loaded Question in the times you need it most.

The weapon is unfortunately missing Kickstart, a perk that proved its worth on High-Impact Frames specifically with Glacioclasm last Dawning, so you only have Accelerated Coils and a prospective Charge Time masterwork available to decrease the weapon’s base charge time. You’ll need to get in the habit of charging up the weapon before you’ve pushed around a corner into an enemy if you want to beat the faster fusion rifles to the punch in a close range one-vs-one.

