Though Tormentors were one of the most horrifying enemies to fight in Destiny 2, guardians who dove into Lightfall soon found a worthy opponent: Threshers, the flying Cabal ships. These enemies could deal more damage than they should, but Bungie has put an end to their reign of terror after today’s Hotfix 7.0.0.6.

The Threshers’ horrifying supremacy (which could put Nezarec and the Witness to shame) wasn’t due to a misdialed knob in the damage department. Today’s patch “fixed an issue where Cabal Threshers were doing more damage than intended,” according to the patch notes. This indicates this unit’s high damage output was likely due to a glitch or a wrongful interaction.

Cabal Threshers are a common sight in activities in Neomuna, Lightfall‘s new destination. Since the city is under siege by the Shadow Legion, these threatening gunships appeared in several locations in the city—including Terminal Overload, which drops exclusive Neomuna weapons. The location also has players at a fixed Power Level below their enemies, which makes guardians receive more damage.

Additionally, Threshers also have no critical spot, which makes it harder to hit them with precision weapons such as linear fusion rifles (a staple of the meta throughout The Witch Queen) or machine guns (a common pick in Lightfall).

Some players also attributed the Thresher bug to higher framerates. More frames meant more damage taken, which seems to be a potential issue in other areas of Destiny 2. During the Lightfall campaign, for instance, players could have to trim their frames if they wanted to make it past the propellers inside Calus’ ship.

Between the changes to Power Level, the possible impact of framerate, and the Thresher’s high-damage bug, it wasn’t uncommon for players to get one-shot by the Cabal gunships, even if they had maximum Resilience. With the fix, however, players can likely roam around Neomuna with (relative) tranquility, and should withstand more rockets before ultimately having to call on their Ghosts.

The extra damage bug has been occurring since at least Lightfall, and Threshers’ sudden surge in firepower has been a hot topic since. After Hotfix 7.0.0.6, however, players may just find an easier time fighting off these gunships, whether in Neomuna or potentially even in the Arms Dealer Nightfall.