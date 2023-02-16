Lightfall’s Tormentors are one of the scariest units in the Destiny 2 universe—and they’re not just in Neomuna

Some Destiny 2 enemies can be terrifying. Wyverns are bound to elicit some flashbacks to when players tried their first Grandmaster Glassway, and Hive Knights’ deadly shield throws have wiped scores of fireteams in The Lightblade. The Tormentors coming with Lightfall, however, might make them look like Dregs in comparison, Bungie developers shared ahead of the expansion.

“We wanted Tormentors to be the most scary unit that you’ve ever fought in the Destiny universe,” project lead Catarina Macedo said in today’s video documentary. These soldiers of the Witness are intimidating, with their massive scythes, Void energy, and a penchant for grabbing Guardians. Players will square off against them throughout the Lightfall campaign and even beyond Neptune.

Part of what makes Tormentors special is also how they’re used, according to game director Joe Blackburn. The team took some learnings from The Witch Queen‘s Hive Guardians to create units that elicit a certain feeling when they enter the field. Tormentors are “a kind of unit you can’t just drop in the middle of any encounter” and expect a good result, Green said, due to the amount of guardian attention they require.

Related: Bungie is looking to ‘bring challenge back to Destiny’ in Lightfall

Players will encounter Tormentors “more than a few times” during the Lightfall storyline, according to campaign lead Andrew Hopps, but there won’t necessarily be a Tormentor on each of Neomuna’s glowing neon corners. Guardians won’t have to deal with quests that ask them to kill dozens of Tormentors or walk into a room with eight Tormentors, according to Blackburn. Given how terrifying these enemies can be, those appearances are bound to be memorable—even if they instill the kind of fear you’ll reminisce about as The Final Shape looms closer.

Outside of the Lightfall campaign, guardians will definitely see Tormentors in places other than just Neomuna, according to creative director Tyson Green. This means guardians should keep their eyes up, even if they’re not taking a casual stroll through the Neptune city. It’s unclear where else these Tormentors will appear, so guardians may need to be on their toes or risk a horrifying surprise. And if you really need to run, Strand’s grappling hook will make for a fine tool for a tactical retreat. The Tormentors can’t grab what they can’t reach, after all.