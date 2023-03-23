Destiny 2 Lightfall is the latest expansion in the series, featuring a campaign and world inspired by action movies from the 80s. In addition to the main storyline and side quests, players can uncover many secrets hidden within Neomuna, including valuable loot-filled treasure chests and collectibles that fit in with that action movie theme.

These collectibles are Cloud Strider action figures, which have been hidden across Neomuna. Similar to past models, new Action Figures will be released every week, and one of the figures released this week was the Strider’s Gate action figure.

So, how do you get the Strider’s Gate action figure in Destiny 2 Lightfall?

How to get the Strider’s Gate action figure in Destiny 2 Lightfall

To find this action figure, you must head to Strider’s Gate. You’ll want to jump to the ground from the top of the building and land on the purple and yellow platform.

Image via Bungie

As you land, you’ll see a door you must open. Enter the home, and once inside, turn right, where you’ll notice a set of old-school gaming machines.

Before you begin this challenge, be sure to equip a scout rifle. When you’ve done that, activate the middle machine.

You’ll be transported to a new area for round one of the challenge. From your balcony, shoot the red canisters around the site, and once they’ve exploded, a new one will appear. Keep hitting them until you make it to the next round. In the second round, there are more red canisters for you to shoot, and if you’re running out of time, you can shoot the diamonds that spawn across the area, as this will reset the timer.

And once you’ve destroyed all the canisters, you’ll be transported back to the room, where you’ll see your Strider’s Gate action figure on top of the arcade machine.

Image via Bungie

This is everything you need to know about how to get the Strider’s Gate action figure in Destiny 2 Lightfall.