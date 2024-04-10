How to get The Recluse in Destiny 2

One of the most dangerous weapons in Destiny 2, The Recluse, is back in a new form. The updated perk pool makes The Recluse better than ever in the current Destiny 2 sandbox, so here’s how to get it.

Where to get The Recluse in Destiny 2

The reprised version of The Recluse is a random drop from the Onslaught activity that was added to Destiny 2 with the Into the Light update. For every 10 waves you complete in Onsalught, you get a chest with a random BRAVE weapon.

That’s not the only source of loot, though. You can get more BRAVE weapons by unlocking reputation rewards with Shaxx in the Hall of Champions, as well as redeeming 10 Trophies of Bravery at the chest near him. Each of the weapons has a chance to be The Recluse.

To increase your chances of getting The Recluse, make sure to complete the Recluse Endangerment quest from Arcite 99-40 in the Hall of Champions. Completing the quest unlocks the Attunement for The Recluse at one of the Shaxx’s statues. Once you activate the Attunement, your chance to get The Recluse from all the aforementioned sources increases to 50 percent.

Where to get the limited-edition The Recluse in Destiny 2

Each weapon in the BRAVE arsenal has a limited-edition variant with a glowing ornament. These variants are only available until The Final Shape releases on June 4, so make sure to grind if you want to get them all.

After you complete the Recluse Endangerment quest, you’ll receive one copy of the limited edition weapon. If you want more, you’ll simply have to play Onslaught until you get one. Once again, I recommend you Attune to The Recluse in the Hall of Champions to ensure as many drops as possible, because the grind will take some time if you want to get that god roll.

