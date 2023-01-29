Lunalata-4b is one of the most devastating bows available in Destiny 2. It has the quickest draw time compared to other bows and is viable in either PvE or PvP. It is also the only bow that has an affinity for stasis.

This bow is an accessible yet potent weapon that you can get your hands on in the game, and it has the firepower and speed to be helpful in any activity. Since players are vying for this weapon, here’s how to get the Lunulata-4b and the god roll in PvE and PvP.

How to get the Lunulata-4b bow in Destiny 2

The Lunulata-4 b bow is a straightforward weapon to get. You only need to grind any activities in the world to have the chance of receiving this bow. Considering the number of weapons in the World Drop weapon pool, it may seem like a lot of grinding, but if you’re mindlessly doing activities, you won’t notice the time passing by quickly.

Additionally, you can also get this weapon via Prime or Umbral Engrams. Both are rewards for grinding in the game, doing missions, and doing sidequests. Either way, you’ll increase your chances of getting the Lunulata-4b by grinding and getting engrams.

Lunulata-4b base stats

Image via Bungie

Stats Value Impact 68 Accuracy 30 Stability 84 Handling 72 Reload Speed 60 Aim Assistance 82 Airborne Effectiveness 7 Zoom 18 Recoil Direction 49 (Left) Drawtime 580

What is considered a “god roll” for the Lunulata-4b?

God rolls are the best combination of weapon perks that you can get. If you thought grinding for the Lunulata-4b was time-consuming, you’ll have to grind even more to have the best version of the bow.

PvP god roll of Lunulata-4b

Image via Dot Esports

The quick draw time of the Lunulata-4b makes it one of the best PvP bows. In this god roll, we want more speed for the bow to decrease the draw time further. Here’s what we think the best weapon perks are for the Lunulata-4b that you can run in PvP modes.

Perk Effect Natural String Plus five in Accuracy, Stability, and Handling Carbon Arrow Shaft Plus 10 in Stability Rangefinder Increases effective range, zoom magnification, and projectile velocity (making the bow close to a hitscan rather than a projectile) Successful Warm-Up Increases Charge/Draw Speed upon Final Blow to an enemy Veist Stinger Damaging enemies will proc a buff that would make your bow have a faster draw speed and increased movement speed while aiming down sights. Weapon Masterwork: Drawtime (10) Significantly reduces draw time to 540 milliseconds. Quick Access Sling Increases weapon’s ready and stow speed

PvE god roll of Lunulata-4b

Image via Dot Esports

The Lunulata-4b is also a good option if you want to clear Raids with your friends. Its God Roll in PvE has a minor difference from the PvP counterpart. Since we’re going for the best weapon version, here is the PvE God Roll of the Lunulata-4b.

Perk Effect Natural String It doesn’t provide any decrease in stats, unlike other perks. Carbon Arrow Shaft More stability means less recoil Rangefinder The almost-hitscan arrow makes it the best, especially when hordes of enemies surround you. Headstone Spawns a Stasis Crystal upon getting a headshot on an enemy, which slows down mobs. Veist Stinger This is a much more effective perk in PvE since there are more enemies to hit. Weapon Masterwork: Stability (10) Provides less recoil, meaning that you can spam your arrows and trigger your headstone perk. Quick Access Sling Allows you to easily switch back and forth between your primary and secondary weapon.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get the most optimal version of Lunulata-4b Bow in Destiny 2. There are better bow options, but the Lunulata-4b Bow is one of the most flexible ones you can hope for. Lastly, it’s relatively easy to get, and you can farm the bow frequently, making it easier to get the God Roll.