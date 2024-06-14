How to get the Facet of Dominance in Destiny 2

Prismatic Fragments are how you unlock more of your potential in Destiny 2 using this subclass. The Facet of Dominance is one of the more complicated Fragments to unlock, as it takes some additional steps you might not expect to go through.

You want to make sure you do a few things before you go hunting for this fragment. A big consideration is ensuring you’ve completed Destiny 2‘s The Final Shape campaign. Many of the other Prismatic Fragments also have this requirement, but there are a handful you can grab before reaching this point. For now, we’ll focus on the Facet of Dominance and get this added to your Guardian’s arsenal.

How to unlock the Facet of Dominance in Destiny 2

Unlock the memories using Light. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get the Facet of Dominance by working your way through the Micah-10 quests you get after completing The Final Shape campaign in Destiny 2. You can speak to Micah-10 at The Lost City, where there’s a transmission table you can use to converse with her. She sends you a handful of lost Ghosts to find, such as the Convalescene Underbrush or Convalescence Rootbound. Focus on these quests, and then Micah-10 has the Alone in the Dark quests for you to complete.

The Alone in the Dark quest unlocks the Cyst missions on your map. You can work through these repeatable missions, completing specific objectives while defeating powerful enemies. When defeating these enemies in Destiny 2, they will drop Memory Vestige: Light. Continue working your way through the Cyst missions to these items if you don’t have enough.

You need to collect enough of them to transform them into Memory: Seclusions of Light, and you should now have a specific quest marker in The Pale Heart, in The Seclusion. Without the Memory: Seclusions of Light item in your inventory, the Prismatic Chest won’t appear, even if you go to the correct location.

Look up behind the waterfall, and peek next to the fallen tree. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now, you need to make your way to The Seclusion, which you can reach from The Blooming. You want to proceed through the shattered mirror, not the orange portal. Follow this path until you reach the area where multiple Taken enemies and Grims are at Zavala’s old family house. From here, make your way to the north side of the map, to the waterfall. Don’t go inside here. Instead, jump up to reach behind the fallen tree, and the Prismatic Chest should appear on the rocks.

If you don’t see the Prismatic Chest, ensure you’ve collected the correct Memory Vestige. Memory: Seclusions of Light should be in your inventory while playing on your Destiny 2 character. Without it, the chest won’t appear.

