How to get the Conditional Finality Shotgun in Destiny 2 Lightfall

You'll need luck on your side for this one.

Destiny 2 Lightfall is the latest Destiny 2 expansion, filled with a new campaign and storyline, new weapons, and treasures to find across Neomuna. And with the Root of Nightmares raid now available, players can get another weapon—the Conditional Finality Shotgun.

The Conditional Finality Exotic Shotgun is unique as it has an Intrinsic Trait called Split Decision, a perk that splits the dual barrel shots into Stasis and Solar damage. And even though it has duality, it takes up the Kinetic slot. So, players will still have an open Energy slot for their preferred weapon if they want to bring that too.

So, how do you get the Conditional Finality Shotgun in Destiny 2 Lightfall?

How to get the Conditional Finality Shotgun

To obtain the Conditional Finality Shotgun, you must complete the Cataclysm and Scissor encounters and Zo’Aurc, the Explicator of Planets in the Root of Nightmares raid, which launched on March 10. Afterward, you must defeat the final boss Nezarec to, hopefully, obtain the Shotgun.

The Conditional Finality Shotgun can be obtained from a chest awarded within the Root of Nightmares raid. And it can only be found in Root of Nightmare chests. So, if you want the shotgun, you must complete the raid.

Unfortunately, the chances of obtaining the shotgun come down to luck, and you may not get it on your first run-through. But you can increase your drop chances by completing some of the Root of Nightmare Triumphs.

With luck on your side, you will hopefully be able to get the Conditional Finality Shotgun from a Root of Nightmares chest in Destiny 2 Lightfall.