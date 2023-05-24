Destiny 2’s Season of the Deep is here with a new season pass exotic, Centrifuse, along with its exciting exotic catalyst.

Centrifuse’s unique ability, Overcharge Capacitor, is pretty fun to use with those “gotta go fast” Arc builds. Sprinting, sliding, and firing the gun “builds a temporary electrostatic charge, increasing range and reload speed” and “final blows with high charge cause explosions” while “maximum charge explosions blind targets.”

Here’s how to get the Centrifuse catalyst and what it does in Destiny 2’s Season of the Deep.

How to get the Centrifuse catalyst in Destiny 2

The Centrifuse catalyst is in the game and found in the same spot that all season pass exotic weapon catalysts are found. It’s listed in the Patterns and Catalysts menu as “acquired from the Season of the Deep Season Pass,” but that’s a bit misleading.

The weapon itself is claimed from tier one of the season pass. After that, you must head to the Gunsmith, Banshee-44, in the Tower to claim the quest to obtain the catalyst.

Banshee-44 is found in the Tower’s Courtyard, as marked in the screenshot above.

Destiny 2 Higher Voltage quest

Once you grab the Higher Voltage quest from Banshee-44, it’s time to get to work. There are three quest steps required to obtain the catalyst for Centrifuse. Here’s what you have to do.

Higher Voltage quest steps in Destiny 2

Step one: Rebuild the Centrifuse’s catalyst by rapidly defeating targets and defeating them with Arc final blows. 20 rapid kills 40 targets defeated with Arc final blows

Rebuild the Centrifuse’s catalyst by rapidly defeating targets and defeating them with Arc final blows. Step two: Calibrate data and defeat targets while using Centrifuse. Calibration occurs when you complete Vanguard Operations, Gambit and Crucible matches, or Seasonal playlist activities. Higher tier Nightfall completions, Crucible or Gambit wins, and defeating Guardians provide additional progress. 200 Calibration data generated 450 targets defeated

Calibrate data and defeat targets while using Centrifuse. Calibration occurs when you complete Vanguard Operations, Gambit and Crucible matches, or Seasonal playlist activities. Higher tier Nightfall completions, Crucible or Gambit wins, and defeating Guardians provide additional progress.

How to finish Calibration data generated

To generate Calibration data, simply play activities like Vanguard Strikes, Gambit matches, Crucible matches, or the Deep Dive or Salvage seasonal activities from Season of the Deep. Each completion will grant progress toward the quest step.

Step three: Return to Banshee-44 to receive the rebuilt catalyst.

Once you acquire the catalyst from Banshee-44, you can begin to level it up to unlock it for usage. You’ll need to get around 700 kills with Centrifuse to fully power up the catalyst.

Centrifuse catalyst in Destiny 2

When the catalyst is powered up, it gives the Centrifuse a unique and powerful ability:

Static Buildup While amplified, this weapon gradually gains overcharge.



