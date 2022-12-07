How to get Seraphic Umbral Energy in Destiny 2

A new season of Destiny 2 means new seasonal weapons and armor, and that’s the case again in Season of Seraph, the game’s 19th season and the final one before the next expansion in Lightfall set for February 2023.

While players can acquire seasonal weapons and armor through drops and missions, players can also pick and choose specific weapon and armor categories or pieces by using Umbral Engrams. Umbral Engrams are “mysterious” purple Engrams that contain a wide assortment of Legendary gear and can be opened by Rahool at the Tower.

But Umbral Engrams can also be focused into specific pieces at the Exo Frame vendor at the HELM. Players can an Engram, Legendary Shards, and an amount of Seraphic Umbral Energy to get specific weapons or armor from Season of Seraph, or once they’ve unlocked each piece individually, they can focus a Season of Seraph weapon or armor Engram.

To focus the Umbral Engrams, players will first need to get their hands on a decently sized stack of Seraphic Umbral Energy.

Where can I get Seraphic Umbral Energy in Destiny 2?

Seraphic Umbral Energy is unlocked by opening the locked Seraph Chest at the end of Heist Battleground playlist activities. But first, you’ll have to unlock the Heist Battleground playlist.

Image via Bungie

To do this, first complete the prologue mission of the Season of Seraph story, then complete the Heist Battleground on the Moon. After that, you’ll need to complete the More Than a Weapon week one quest/seasonal challenge. Do this by collecting Seraph Key Codes from completing one or two activities, like Strikes or Gambit matches.

Once you have enough Codes, the Heist Battleground playlist should appear in the HELM, to the left of the Exo Frame vendor icon. Queue for the playlist and make sure you have a weapon that can stop Unstoppable champions. After fighting through the Heist Battleground and defeating the final boss, you can open the second chest with 500 Seraph Key Codes to earn more rewards, including extra Seraphic Umbral Energy.

Seraphic Umbral Energy can also be acquired from the premium track of the Season of the Seraph battle pass.

You can continue to complete more activities to earn Seraph Key Codes, which you can use to unlock more Seraph Chests. During the season, complete seasonal story quests to earn Exo Frame vendor upgrades.