How to complete the More than a Weapon quest in Destiny 2’s Season of the Seraph

Destiny 2’s Season of the Seraph puts players in charge of helping bring back Rasputin to prevent his arsenal from falling into the wrong hands. The first instance of that is the More than a Weapon quest, available shortly after finishing the introduction to the season and picking up the seasonal artifact from the seasonal vendor—the Clovis Bray A.I.

The storyline for Season of the Seraph revolves around the Warmind, and to restore Rasputin back to its full glory, you’ll need to dive into a series of Warmind bunkers. These hold subminds and other important sources of data, and invading each of them puts you one step closer to your ultimate goal.

The Season of the Seraph storyline will develop over the season, so you’re not gonna hit all of them in your first week of playing. Here’s what you need to know about the main seasonal quest, More than a Weapon, and how to complete it.

Complete Heist Battleground: Moon

Heist Battleground is the core Season of the Seraph activity, and to get your feet wet in the seasonal loop, you’ll have to start by thwarting an offensive on the Moon. To start this mission, just launch it from the H.E.L.M. or the Moon node.

The activity is a mix of Battlegrounds with Wrathborn Hunts, requiring you to take on some of Xivu Arath’s army while not being blown up by the Warmind defense systems. At the end of the mission, you’ll encounter one of Eramis’ former soldiers, and the bone-chilling dialogue gives you an idea of the possible fate of other associates of Eramis.

After wrapping up the activity, the game will move on to the next step of the quest, instructing you on another vital part of the seasonal loop.

Collect Seraph Key Codes and spend them to unlock a Seraph Chest

Seraph Key Codes are the main way of obtaining seasonal gear during Season of the Seraph. Players can gather them by finishing most activities, though Lost Sectors and Patrols yield meager amounts of them. You need 500 Seraph key Codes to advance the quest, which is roughly two ritual activities or two Heroic public events.

Once you have the Seraph Key Codes you need, you’ll have to dive back into the Moon Battlegrounds and spend 500 of your seasonal resource to open a Seraph Chest at the end of the activity. This Seraph Chest contains seasonal gear and Resonant Stem, another resource that might come in handy for the season’s activities. This will be a core part of the seasonal loop if you want to have a shot at seasonal gear.

After opening your first Seraph Chest, you’ll have to advance to another mission—this time, with a bit more story to it.

Complete Operation: Archimedes

Operation: Archimedes is another core part of the story since it kicks off the search for more submind data. This short mission can be completed solo or with a fireteam, though there’s no matchmaking for it.

Operation: Archimedes can be somewhat tricky at first. The Warmind defense systems lock onto you, but try to make the most out of the nearby cover. If you’re struggling, use an Arc-based subclass and try to proc Amplified for a speed boost, or just use an Arc Warlock and Getaway Artist to become Amplified at will by consuming your grenade.

Once you’re inside the Seraph bunker, follow the prompts and take down whatever enemies go after you. If you’re lost, the area at the end of Operation: Archimedes is the same as the boss room (and adjoining areas) in Fallen S.A.B.E.R., though far darker than what you’re used to.

When you get to the boss room, you’ll find more Wrathborn. If you were around for Season of the Hunt, there’s a mechanic callback here, but if you weren’t, it’s simple. For the boss room, once the big Ogre raises its shields, kill some of the Knights with the green haze over their heads and stand on the pool of energy that drops at their feet when they die, marked by a star icon. This works like Hive boss shields in Dares of Eternity’s second round.

After defeating the boss and clearing the room, you’ll have to return to the H.E.L.M. and witness more of the story. Once that’s done, all it takes is patience.

Wait until the following week

Like other seasonal quests in Destiny 2, there comes a point when you’ll be time-gated out of the mission. There will be a mission a week for the first few weeks of the season, so once you get to the objective telling you that Clovis will let you know when he’s found more submind data, you know you’ve reached your limit for that week.