How to collect Seraph Key Codes in Destiny 2

Destiny 2‘s Season of the Seraph is bringing a familiar name to the mix. Rasputin, the Warmind, is back to the core of the seasonal story, once again putting his powerful arsenal at the disposal of the Vanguard—or at least that’s how we hope it will play out.

Before players can enlist the help of Rasputin, though, they’ll have to jump through a few hoops and maybe mow down an army or two. And that’s where the core part of Season of the Seraph will come in. Season of the Seraph’s core activity, Heist Battlegrounds, will take players to a series of destinations throughout the system. At the end of each Heist Battlegrounds, players will find a Seraph Chest. These chests require seasonal resources to open, but they drop some seasonal gear as a reward for the carnage guardians just unleashed.

For the Season of Seraph activity loop, you’ll need to obtain a series of resources, including Seraph Key Codes. They’re a key way of guaranteeing rewards from Heist Battlegrounds and a requirement for the early stages of the More Than a Weapon quest line, so players should get used to finding them. Here’s how you can get your hands on them.

Where to find Seraph Key Codes in Destiny 2‘s Season of the Seraph

Seraph Key Codes are available from most activities, from Lost Sectors to Ritual Playlists. This means you can do most activities in the game and still gather some Seraph Key Codes. With the beginning of a new season, though, odds are players will be engaging with ritual activities more often due to the Pinnacle grind. Rituals are some of the best ways to earn Seraph Key Codes, while Lost Sectors and Patrols give a meager amount of those resources. A Strike will give around 300 Seraph Key Codes, while a public event gives you around 220 each (250 for Heroic ones). Lost Sectors drop around 30, and Patrols just five. Early in the season, public events might be the best way to farm for Seraph Key Codes, though the process can be a bit repetitive. If you’re opting to go that route, though, keep your eyes on the EDZ and Nessus, which boast several public events.

Players can carry a maximum of 2,000 Seraph Key Codes by default, and it takes 500 Seraph Key Codes to open a Seraph Chest at the end of the Heist Battlegrounds playlist. If you’re capped on Seraph Key Codes, head into a Heist Battlegrounds activity and open a Seraph Chest to make room for more Seraph Key Codes—and grab some loot as you do it.