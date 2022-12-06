How to unlock Seraph Chests in Destiny 2’s Season of the Seraph

Seraph Chests will be a common sight during Destiny 2’s Season of the Seraph. These containers will bring you the latest and greatest in Warmind-inspired weapons and armor, including the latest seasonal gear. Whether you’re chasing down the perfect linear fusion rifle or looking for that armor piece to take your fashion to the next level, Seraph Chests will be a core part of the seasonal loop—and it’s no wonder they’re a part of the seasonal quest.

Seraph Chests are the main source of seasonal gear during Season of the Seraph. They work similarly to containers at the end of other activities—for instance, unearthing buried treasure in Expeditions or opening the chest at the end of PsiOps Battlegrounds with Psychogenic Intel. Here’s how you can find and unlock them.

How to open Seraph Chests in Season of the Seraph in Destiny 2

Opening Seraph Chests is relatively simple. Players need 500 Seraph Key Codes, which drop from most activities. Once you have the necessary amount, head into the Heist Battlegrounds playlist and go through the mission as usual.

After the end of the boss fight, you’ll spot two chests: a regular one and a more intricate chest. The ornate one is the Seraph Chest, and opening it costs the 500 Seraph Key Codes we mentioned. While you can finish a Heist Battleground without your Seraph Key Codes, you won’t receive any seasonal gear or resources from that completion since those drop from the Seraph Chest.

If you’re looking to open Seraph Chests, keep in mind the base cap of Seraph Key Codes is 2,000, meaning you can run up to four consecutive Heist Battlegrounds before you run out of materials to open the chest.

While most activities drop Seraph Key Codes, not all of them drop equal amounts. You’ll have better rewards by running rituals or public events compared to, for instance, Lost Sectors or patrols. Once you have the necessary amount, just finish a Heist Battlegrounds activity and don’t forget to loot the chest at the end.