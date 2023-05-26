How to get Salvage Keys in Destiny 2’s Season of the Deep

Destiny 2’s Season of the Deep has arrived with full force, adding loads of new content for guardians to explore, and much of it can be found inside loot chests. Some of these chests will be locked and players will need items like Salvage Keys to unlock them.

Related: How to complete the Salvage seasonal activity in Destiny 2

Upon opening our first few chests with Salvage Keys, we realized we needed a lot of them, so the search began to accumulate all the Salvage Keys we could get our hands on. Most players may have already acquired a few Salvage Keys without even noticing, and here’s how you can get a bunch of them.

How to farm Salvage Keys in Destiny 2’s Season of the Deep

Complete Playlist Activities. Participate in Raids and Dungeons. Purchase the premium season pass and unlock two Salvage Keys as tier rewards. Rank up with the vendor in the HELM.

If you’re looking to get as many Salvage Keys as possible while saving time, you should prioritize playing the shortest playlists. Going through more instances will allow you to gather more keys, and you can also combine this strategy with speedrunning raid bosses like Kalli.

While looking out for Salvage Keys, you may also run into Deep Dive Keys in Destiny 2 which can also be used to open chests containing various seasonal gear and Engrams. Salvage and Deep Dive Keys will start flooding into your inventory as you complete more activities, raids, and dungeons in Destiny 2.

About the author