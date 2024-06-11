How to get Organic Specimen in Destiny 2

We receive additional resources and items to track down at the start of a new season in Destiny 2. For Episode: Echoes, we’ll be trying to track down Organic Specimens for Failsafe, unlocking additional bonuses.

You’ll work alongside Osiris, Saint-14, and Failsafe throughout the Echoes Episode and the first act. Many of the tasks Failsafe gives you revolve around obtaining specimens and research data that you need to bring back to them. Organic Specimen are one of those rewards, and there’s a specific way to earn this reward in Destiny 2.

Where to find Organic Specimen in Destiny 2

Complete activities for Failsafe and earn rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can locate Organic Specimen in several ways while working alongside Failsafe during Destiny 2‘s Episode: Echoes. They all revolve around completing Breach activities and tracking down samples for them. You can find these samples while exploring where you’re attempting to complete the Breach activity. The samples can be tricky to locate, as there are no quest markers or indicators that you’re near them. Instead, you have to track them down visually.

As you play through the Episode: Echoes activities and complete objectives for Failsafe, visit them at the H.E.L.M. and unlock Organic Specimen as a reward. You can get only three from their vendor, and unlock more as you earn more reputation with them.

The other way to get Organic Specimen is to collect Radiolite samples and complete all of Failsafe’s Research Projects. These are available on the Triumphs page for Episodes: Echoes under the Failsafe Research category.

The more Radiolite deposits and Research Projects you complete, the more Organic Specimen you can earn. These are a rare currency for you to use while playing Destiny 2, but these should help you on what you should focus on. As you might have guessed, it’s all about playing through the seasonal activities and leveling up Failsafe. Ensure you’re keeping up with the larger quest, A Rising Chorus: Act 1, to stay in the loop about what’s happening with the Vex on Nessus, and explore the planet while attempting to complete Encoded Log.

