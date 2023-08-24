How to get Opaque Cards in Destiny 2’s Season of the Witch

The latest season of Destiny 2, Season of the Witch, has a new mechanic for Guardians to grow accustomed to revolving around cards and deck building. Not just any cards, as it seems we’ll be doing a little fortune-telling in season 22.

The Opaque, Major Arcana, and Minor Arcana cards each have their own particular uses in the Season of the Witch and its associated activities with the cards crucial to progressing throughout the new season.

Here is how to get Opaque Cards in Destiny 2 Season of the Witch, along with how to change them to Major and Minor Arcana cards and what this accomplishes for you.

How to get the Opaque Cards in Destiny 2

To start, Opaque cards are your latest unique item that you can get through Destiny 2 gameplay and improve on throughout the season. Guardians need to fight through activities in the game to get them, with the recently added Savathun’s Spire and Altars of Summoning seasonal activities the best source for obtaining Opaque cards.

Other activities also provide these cards, such as Vanguard Strikes or Crucible matches, but the drop rate of Opaque cards in these activities won’t be as consistent.

The Athenaeum entrance from the H.E.L.M. in Destiny 2. Image via Bungie

If you spend a lot of time in the Season of the Witch, another way to get Opaque cards easily is by leveling up the Ritual Table in the Athenaeum. Some Opaque cards are on the list of rank-up rewards this season, so get grinding to acquire those. Plus, there are some hidden cards potentially all over the maps of new content, with the Athenaeum housing one behind a tree.

Personally, I found it relatively easy to build a good collection of cards just by playing the newest content. From time to time I switched up to Strikes to obtain my powerful reward for the week and picked a few extra cards up there, too.

Just know that these Opaque cards have a set purpose, and that is for crafting your deck. The cards themselves won’t give much of a description, because they still need to be molded into one of two options: the Major Arcana or Minor Arcana cards.

How to create Major and Minor Arcana cards in Destiny 2

To mold these cards into their improved versions, go to the H.E.L.M. Then, go to the back to where Crow hangs out and through the Hive portal, which will lead to The Lectern. You will only be able to access this area if you’ve completed the third portion of the Toil and Trouble quest line. There, you can access the Lectern of Divination.

You will have some choice when it comes to which version of the Arcana card you’ll receive, but only due to which Opaque cards you collect. If you collect them from Crucible or Vanguard activities, they are more likely to be Minor Arcana cards.

As for what the cards provide, their names tell a little bit of the tale. Minor Arcana cards give players small buffs that help seasonal progression. When they are used, they work automatically.

The Major Arcana cards have a little more to them, connected to some small quests that turn them into proper buffs that you can stack in your Deck of Whispers. The only caveat to that is you need at least five Major Arcana cards in your Deck of Whispers to use in Savathun’s Spire or other seasonal activities.

