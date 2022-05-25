How to get Drang (Baroque) in Destiny 2

Season of the Haunted has finally arrived in Destiny 2 and has brought with it the return of Menagerie weapons. Along with five other Calus’ favorite firearms, the Drang (Baroque) is back with new perks and the weapon no longer has a Power Level cap, meaning you can take the sidearm with you into higher-level content. As exciting as it is to finally see the return of Menagerie (or Opulent) weapons, you’ll still have to farm for them.

In total, there are six weapons receiving an overhaul after last being seen in Destiny 2‘s Season of Opulence. The six reprised weapons are:

Drang (Baroque) Sidearm

Austringer Hand Cannon

CALUS Mini-Tool Submachine Gun

Beloved Sniper Rifle

The Epicurean Fusion Rifle

Fixed Odds Machine Gun

If you’re confused about how to acquire the Drang (Baroque) or any other Opulent weapon for yourself, here’s how.

How to get Drang (Baroque)

The fastest way to get your hands on one of the classic Calus-themed weapons is to use Opulent Keys, which can be acquired by completing various activities and quests in the Derelict Leviathan, to open Opulent Chests. Right now, there are four ways to get Opulent Keys, with the easiest being completing “The Leviathan Returns” quest at the start of your journey in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted.

The next three options to get Opulent Keys are by finding Destination Chests aboard the Leviathan, opening Haunted Alcove Chests after defeating powerful Nightmares on the Leviathan, or by completing tier-three Nightmare Containment events. Keep in mind that each of these only has a chance to drop an Opulent Key, and you can only carry one key at a time.

Once you’ve gotten your hands on an Opulent Key, you’ll still need to find its corresponding Opulent Chest on the Derelict Leviathan. Each key gives a hint when you hover your cursor over it in your inventory. Each Opulent Key is consumed upon use, so once you’ve opened its chest, you’ll have to gather another one.

Opulent weapons can also drop from engrams rewarded for completing Nightmare Containment activities, Seasonal Challenges, and the weekly Sever Quest.

You can also craft Menagerie weapons for yourself if you want the perfect roll. The Drang (Baroque) along with any other Opulent weapon in Destiny 2 can be crafted by completing five Deepsight Resonance challenges for each weapon, which will unlock it for you at the Enclave on Mars. Each time an Opulent weapon drops, it will have a small chance to have Deepsight Resonance.