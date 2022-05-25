New release Season of the Haunted brought Menagerie weapons back to Destiny 2, reissuing a series of Calus’ favorite firearms and giving them an overhaul. Though their core functionalities will be the same, players can expect a new suite of perks and the removal of the Power Level cap, meaning they can take their Beloved or Austringer into higher-level activities—provided they farm for the weapons again.

Much like other weapons, Menagerie (or Opulent) weapons can also be crafted. The process is straightforward but can be time-consuming and there is an aspect of RNG to it. Here’s how you can craft your own Menagerie weapons.

How to craft Menagerie weapons in Destiny 2

To craft the Menagerie weapons, players will first need to find their Patterns. Whenever you score a drop of those weapons, there is a chance they will drop with Deepsight Resonance. Completing the Deepsight Resonance objective and extracting the Resonant Element from it will award players with progress towards that Pattern. Menagerie weapons take five Deepsight extractions to unlock their Pattern, so players have to luck into five red-border variants of each weapon they want to craft.

Though it may feel time-consuming, the Crown of Sorrow (the seasonal vendor) offers a few upgrades that will help players get Deepsight weapons quickly, though that will come with a time gate. In week three, for instance, players can unlock an upgrade that guarantees a Deepsight weapon from the first Opulent Chest, while another upgrade in week five guarantees the first Opulent or Haunted weapon players focus during that week will have Deepsight Resonance.

If you’re looking for more sources of Menagerie weapons, you can look for Opulent Keys, which guarantee Opulent Engrams. These may or may not come with Deepsight Resonance, depending on your luck.

After extracting Deepsight from five copies of the weapon you want to craft, players can head to the Enclave and craft it as normal. With Season of the Haunted, players don’t have to worry about different elements anymore, so crafting your own Menagerie weapons will only cost you Resonant Element (formerly Neutral Element).

In addition to Menagerie weapons, this Season brings Haunted weapons, which match the Derelict Leviathan’s run-down, abandoned, and somewhat horrifying aesthetic. These are also craftable, and since there’s tremendous overlap between how to acquire the two, players are bound to stumble upon a few copies of those on their own.