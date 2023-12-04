How to get Blighted Wishing Glass in Destiny 2’s Warlord’s Ruin dungeon

Destiny 2‘s Warlord’s Ruin dungeon is bringing a quest, but this time, it has major objectives tied into it. To advance, you’ll need a few resources, including Blighted Wishing Glass.

Blighted Wishing Glass is a requirement for several steps in the In the Shadow of the Mountain quest, which encompasses most of Warlord’s Ruin. Its collectibles, the 10 Ahamkara Bones, are also scattered throughout the dungeon, and unlocking them requires you or a fireteam member to be on specific steps in the quest. Steps four, five, and six all require this resource, plus Ahamkara Bones and Dark Ether Tinctures.

Luckily for players, Blighted Wishing Glass is an easy resource to obtain, especially if you’re familiar with the dungeon. Here’s how you can get it.

Blighted Wishing Glass drop location in Destiny 2

Blighted Wishing Glass drops after completing any encounter in Warlord’s Ruin, even in subsequent clears on the same character. In our experience, this resource will not go to your Postmaster—you’ll have to physically go pick it up. Most players will obtain this resource naturally as they clear the dungeon.

Can you farm Blighted Wishing Glass in Destiny 2?

Blighted Wishing Glass is farmable, just like most of the elements in the dungeon. Clearing any encounter will drop you one Blighted Wishing Glass, even if you’re doing the same encounter over and over. The dungeon is also farmable (with some restrictions), so you can farm this resource while going for gear.

If you’re keen on farming Blighted Wishing Glass, we recommend repeating the Rathil fight, since it’s the simplest, mechanically easiest, and shortest encounter when done properly. The first encounter has quicker mechanics and doesn’t need as much setup, so a fireteam will generally get it done in two or three phases. Keep in mind you will have to finish the prison puzzle and physically grab your Blighted Wishing Glass because it didn’t go to our inventory or Postmaster when we farmed the encounter earlier.

While you can make a dent in the quest progress by gathering Blighted Wishing Glass, some steps may also ask you to obtain other items. Dark Ether Tinctures, for instance, drop from specific enemies in the dungeon, but Ahamkara Bones appear behind locked doors throughout the dungeon and require quest progress to open.

If Blighted Wishing Glass is all you need to reach the next step, though, farming Destiny 2 boss fights should be enough to get you past the next threshold.