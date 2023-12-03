Is Warlord’s Ruin farmable in Destiny 2?

Destiny 2‘s Warlord’s Ruin dungeon brings different mechanics and boss designs for the most part, and you may want to farm them for fun if nothing else. The good news is, Warlord’s Ruin follows the same farming formula as other dungeons.

This method imposes very few limits on farming, and there’s always a shot at loot when you’re storming the castle. The In the Shadow of the Mountain quest asks you to revisit the dungeon multiple times anyway, so this lets you continue to get loot as you track down Ahamkara Bones, Blighted Wishing Glass, and Dark Ether Tinctures.

Here’s what you can and can’t farm in Warlord’s Ruin in Destiny 2.

Can you farm Warlord’s Ruin in Destiny 2?

Destiny 2‘s Warlord’s Ruin is farmable while it’s the most recent dungeon, meaning players can redo any encounter they want for a chance of new loot. Repeated encounter clears may drop items you don’t already own, too, allowing players to farm for whatever rolls they want—with one exception.

As usual with dungeons, the Buried Bloodline Exotic isn’t farmable, and it’s only available for one chance per character per reset. You can complete some objectives to increase its drop rates (for instance, soloing the dungeon, completing it on Master, and finding all Ahamkara bones), but you’ll only have up to three chances of getting it per week. This restriction lifts once Warlord’s Ruin is the featured raid.

Defeating Hefnd’s Vengeance on subsequent clears will drop two pieces of gear, though, as is par for the course with Destiny 2 dungeons. These pieces may be items you haven’t yet acquired. With the release of the next dungeon, Warlord’s Ruin will be featured in certain weeks, which will let players farm everything in it—including the Buried Bloodline Exotic.

We’re going after Indebted Kindness, the rocket-firing sidearm, so we farmed the first encounter. While we missed it on our first clear of that week, each subsequent clear on the same character gave us new items, including a host of drops we hadn’t obtained (though, tragically, not a single Indebted Kindness god roll).

The first encounter might be the easiest to farm, since it’s less on the mechanically challenging side and doesn’t have too many requirements. While other bosses will have you running around from torch to torch or fighting off hordes of enemies in a suspended arena, defeating Rathil is on the simpler side. Well and Lament are our weapons of choice here, since the boss generally stays within melee range.