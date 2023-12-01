How to get out of the Prison Cell in Warlord’s Ruin in Destiny 2

When working your way through Destiny 2‘s Warlord’s Ruin dungeon, you and your party will need to work together and overcome the many challenges within it. One of the starting puzzles has you in a prison cell, and you’ll need to figure out how to escape.

Each of you will be locked inside a separate prison cell, and there’s a special way to unlock the doors. You’ll need to have some solid aim and pick up slight hints within your cell to determine the proper codes. Here’s what you need to know about how to get out of the prison cell in Destiny 2‘s Warlords Ruin.

How to solve the prison cell in Destiny 2′s Warlord’s Ruin

Look for the tally marks in the prison. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll need to seek out the tally marks inside your cell and the skeleton next to it. These hints show you what combination you need to hit the locks to open the cells, and it will be different each time you play in Destiny 2‘s Warlord’s Ruin dungeon.

The tally marks indicate how mechanics need to be going clockwise. The white tally marks indicate clockwise, while the orange ones indicate how many must go counterclockwise.

These mechanical locks are on the ceilings inside the cells. You can shoot them to activate them, causing them to move counterclockwise. For example, in my current playthrough, four tally marks show how many need to be counterclockwise. This means these need to be going clockwise, and I need to make sure everyone in my fire team has them following this format.

Hit the locks to rotate the keys. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It should not matter which of the mechanic locks are clockwise or counterclockwise. What matters is how many are going that way. Again, the tally marks will change each time you do the Warlord’s Ruin, and finding the tally marks is key to completing this dungeon.

Communication will be key for this portion of the dungeon. It can get a little messy if everyone on your team does not share which ones are going clockwise or counterclockwise. It took a bit of time to figure out how to maneuver around this dungeon, but once we had it, we could advance through the Warlord’s Ruin.

This is a fun approach for Bungie to have with their dungeons. It requires enough communication with your team that this portion of Destiny 2 shouldn’t be too overwhelming.