How to get Arctic Haze in Destiny 2: All god rolls

Destiny 2 has an abundance of weapons to choose from, but one somewhat forgotten auto rifle favored among the masses is the Arctic Haze.

Those who first played during the Beyond Light expansion will remember finding a heap of these on Europa, but we’ve rarely gotten a chance to head back to the icy world, and thus, Arctic Haze has slipped from memory for many. Here’s how to get your hands on the Arctic Haze in Destiny 2, plus our picks for its god roll perks.

How to get Arctic Haze in Destiny 2

Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get your hands on the Arctic Haze auto rifle in Destiny 2, you’ll either need to complete a Europa Weapon Quest from Variks or be lucky after completing any public event or Lost Sector in the destination.

I definitely recommend picking up the Europa Auto Rifle weapon quest as this guarantees you an auto rifle and honestly won’t take nearly as long as hoping you get it randomly on-world. There are a number of random objectives you could get for the quest, but most require killinng enemies in activities on Europa. For me, I had to defeat an Empire Hunt on Hero difficulty and kill 50 enemies with auto rifles, which took one attempt.

After that, take the completed bounty back to Variks, and he’ll give you a randomly-rolled Arctic Haze. Simple as that.

Tip: If you didn’t get the perks you wanted, you can pick up the weapon quest again. However, this will cost you Herealways Pieces, which can be farmed by completing Europa activities like Lost Sectors, public events, and patrols in Europa.

All Arctic Haze god rolls for Destiny 2

Arctic Haze has a pretty low stat curve for a 720rpm auto rifle in Destiny 2, and as such, is not a popular pick among PvP players looking to use auto rifles in the Crucible or Trials. However, the weapon does roll with very strong perk combinations.

My pick for the Arctic Haze god roll in PvE is:

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Magazine: Tactical Mag or Appended Mag

or Trait Column One: Triple Tap

Trait Column Two: Thresh

Arctic Haze is one of few auto rifles that can roll Thresh, meaning those who are running a Super recharge build and are chasing a suitable Solar primary definitely want to give this one a look. If you’re good with your aim, you can’t go past Triple Tap for that larger magazine and ammo recharge on critical hit.

Subsistence is also a decent pick in PvE for Arctic Haze, but I wouldn’t use such a weapon in endgame Destiny 2 activities as it will take a large chunk of the magazine just to bring down your standard red bar enemy.

If you really want to try this one in PvP, this is the preferred god roll:

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Magazine: Accurized Rounds

Trait Column One: Outlaw or Killing Wind

or Trait Column Two: Eye of the Storm or Unrelenting

We’re switching magazine capacity for range with Accurized Rounds, as well as your preference of Outlaw or Killing Wind. Both enhance the weapon in different ways: If you managed a reload magazine perk instead, then go for Killing Wind for more handling consistency after kills.

The final perk is also a bit of a personal preference. Eye of the Storm turns this weapon into a laser once you hit low health, and when combined with Killing Wind makes this a formidable choice in a head-to-head. If your aim is true, lean into Unrelenting for that sweet health regen boost after a fight to ensure your next battle is at full health.