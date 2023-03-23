How to fix ‘this version of Destiny is no longer available’ error in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 has its own plethora of error codes, which denote a myriad of issues affecting the game. While most error codes usually have their own arcane names (what even is a rutabaga?), players can sometimes encounter different error messages when logging in. They give players an idea of what could be the cause—for instance, by saying “this version of Destiny is no longer available”—but don’t overtly explain how players can fix them.

If you’re trying to play a version of Destiny 2 that’s no longer available, there is seemingly far more going on than just your game acting up or extreme server load. This issue is likely related to server issues, including background maintenance. Because of it, odds are you’ll need a little help from Bungie when fixing it. H

ere’s what this error code may mean and how you can fix it when the time comes.

Why am I getting the “this version of Destiny is no longer available” error in Destiny 2?

If you’re getting an error message saying your version of Destiny 2 isn’t available, you’ve encountered a rare error—and fixing it depends on Bungie. This rare error seems to occur when there is a discrepancy between the “official” live version and the version on your client (don’t confuse this with error code CAT, though).

The “this version of Destiny is no longer available” error can appear after Bungie has deployed a hotfix (making it the “official” latest version of Destiny 2), but players haven’t had the chance to download the new update. Unlike error code CAT, though, this message seemingly surfaces when players don’t have access to the newer version or when there are problems with the servers.

This rare issue can seemingly occur after Bungie deploys a patch and prolongs maintenance after releasing it, taking down the servers in the process. The update changes the most recent version of the game. Based on our testing, players who haven’t accessed the Destiny 2 servers (due to maintenance) to get the new version will receive the out-of-date message. Players who have updated may just receive an error code CAT or a message saying the Destiny 2 servers are offline.

This issue doesn’t commonly occur during regular hotfixes, since their downtime was commonly just 15 minutes. With Lightfall, however, Bungie has been pushing for longer maintenance windows, which can create occasions when the servers have the latest version and players don’t, due to service interruptions. If you’re experiencing this error, stay tuned to the official Bungie Help Twitter page, where the developer updates the community on maintenance times and known issues.